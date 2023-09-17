‘The other day I read one that left me in shock’: Amazon warehouse worker reads, mocks notes customers send in packages

Some words are better left unsaid—at least if you’re saying those words via an Amazon note you put in a package for your soulmate.

That’s because, well, Amazon warehouse workers are confessing they read the notes customers leave for people they send gifts to.

TikToker Key Aliyah (@keyionnaaliyah) filmed her humorous skit while working a shift in a warehouse. She is holding up a piece of paper while standing over an open package.

Aliyah’s text overlay reads: “Me reading the notes y’all put in the Amazon packages you sent to your s/o.”

She uses the audio “Nicki, my legs are spread” to convey the notes are usually not the safest for work.

After reading the note, the worker scratches her head and spins around before returning to packing the box.

Aliyah added a disclaimer to Amazon in her description, saying, “I don’t actually read them, its a battery label.”

Her video was viewed over 18,000 times, and viewers who watched Aliyah’s video really resonated with the content.

“Nahh I be reading them,” one said.

“Omg the other day I read one that left me in shock like ohh dangg,” a second added.

A third packer said that their favorite part of the job is getting to read the notes.

Another worker added a hilarious tidbit about their experience with the notes. “I ain’t know what those was I was trashing em until I figure out,” they said.

According to Mental Floss, “Packers—employees who prepare items for shipping—are the ones responsible for printing out gift notes and putting them into the packages. And it’s very possible for them to catch a glimpse of what they say.”

An Amazon worker who spoke with Mental Floss said that while they don’t read the notes because they find it rude, they know of workers who do read the notes.

Alex added that in addition to them finding it rude, they also don’t have time to read the notes and that wasting time in that manner would negatively affect workers’ packing rates. Alex implied that workers have to hit a certain packing rate. “I don’t have time to stop and read if I’m going to hit rate,” Alex told Mental Floss.

