‘This isn’t Amazon. This is Kohl’s’: Woman tries to make Amazon return at Kohl’s. Then the worker gaslights her

A woman says she was gaslit by a Kohl’s employee as she was trying to drop off an Amazon return at the store.

Katie Nikolakakos (@k80nikolakakos) explained her beef with Kohl’s in a TikTok video that received 15,300 views.

“I’m sitting in the Kohl’s parking lot hyping myself up to walk in there and return a package because last time I did this I was very embarrassed, and I’ll tell you why,” she begins.

Nikolakakos says that she recently needed to return a package to Amazon. After initiating the returns process, she was given two options: she could drop off the shipment at Kohl’s at no charge or at the post office for $1.

Naturally, the Amazon customer says she chose the free option. She also adds that she has the added benefit of living right next to a Kohl’s store. But dropping off the package was another matter.

“I drive in, walk in with my good old, big old Amazon box and I say, ‘I’m here to return,’” she says.

However, the Kohl’s employee she spoke to seemed to have no knowledge of the store being a drop-off point for Amazon returns.

“‘You’re in the wrong place,’” he allegedly told her. “‘This isn’t Amazon. This is Kohl’s.’”

Nikolakakos says she tried to explain to the worker that she had been directed to go there by Amazon. But the worker remained unconvinced. In the end, the woman ended up paying $1 to return the package via USPS.

However, during her next visit to Kohl’s, she saw something that infuriated her.

She says, “Tell me why I was in Kohl’s the other day, and there was a line of people returning their Amazon packages.”

Can you return Amazon packages at Kohl’s?

Kohl’s definitely allows Amazon customers to drop off returns at their stores, and their website has clear instructions on how to do so.

Customers who need to make a return must initiate the process through their Amazon account. Once they select Kohl’s as a drop-off location, they will receive a QR code, which must be scanned at Kohl’s to verify the return. Kohl’s then packs and ships the item.

Viewers confirm TikToker’s suspicion

Many viewers pointed out that Nikolakakos was right about Kohl’s accepting Amazon returns.

“I return every package to Kohl’s. Our store has an Amazon spot in the store. It’s not at the kohls returns,” one person said.

“I know I’ve done it there but it’s a certain desk all the way in the back,” another said.

“We always return at kohls. In the back at service desk. More people walk in there with Amazon returns than they do to actually shop at kohls,” a third claimed.

Some were sympathetic about Nikolakakos’ unpleasant experience.

“EXACT same thing happened to me like a year ago. Next time I went to Kohls I saw an Amazon stand in the back of the store. I wanted to go find the little twerp that told me they ‘don’t do that here,’” one person said.

“Sounds like he didn’t know,” another said about the worker. Nikolakakos replied, saying, “Someone wasn’t caught up on the job description.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kohl’s and Amazon via email and Nikolakakos via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

