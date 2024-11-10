‘What sort of Airbnb doesn’t allow you to use the refrigerator?’: Guests arrive at Airbnb. Then they notice everything is zip-tied shut

You’ll never guess what this group of women found when they pulled up to their Airbnb. One was terrified of what she’d find in the basement.

Airbnbs have risen in popularity over the last 15 years, becoming a competitive alternative to hotels. That’s in part due to the lower price point and flexibility of the accommodation type.

For example, a person or group visiting an area for a week or more may be more inclined to stay in a place with kitchen access. This is so they can prepare their own meals instead of eating out for every meal of the day.

A group, be it of friends or family, may prefer to stay together in a home with communal areas versus being divided into hotel rooms.

As much as Airbnbs have come to rival hotels, they’ve also been criticized for inconsistent quality, last-minute changes from hosts, and unreliable amenities.

Local governments have also pushed back as Airbnbs drive up rent prices and affect community dynamics.

Airbnb gone wrong

In a viral video with over 2.9 million views, Stephanie Richie (@she.stewards) said her Airbnb host went a bit over the top with the house rules.

Richie showed that not only did the host presumable have rules listed in the Airbnb description, but there was a whole binder full of rules waiting for her and her friends on the kitchen counter.

In line with the rules, it seems nearly every cabinet in the house is zip-tied as is the fridge. So if Richie were planning to store any food or beverages—let alone cook—that was now out of the question.

“I also don’t want people going through my fridge and cabinets…so I don’t rent my house out on Airbnb!” a top commenter pointed out.

More locked stuff

When they walk into the bedroom, they notice that there is a small jewelry chest. However, it’s Saran wrapped to ward off anyone looking at or stealing the owner’s jewelry.

As they explore the rest of the now off-putting house, @she.stewards’s friend looks terrified walking into the basement.

“No, is somebody down here?” the friend asks apprehensively. “I’m sweating, I’m getting weird energy.”

In the basement, they notice that several of the doors throughout the house are locked. However, the garage door is open, and the owner’s car is sitting inside.

The final straw for Richie was that when she checked under the bed, she found what appeared to be a vibrator. (However, it’s not 100% confirmed since the item wasn’t fully visible).

“She could have put that in a a locked drawer,” @she.stewards’s friend said. “She just throws that behind [the bed]?”

Bad review

In a comment reply, Richie said she left a bad review for the listing and the owners called her to talk about it.

In an email to the Daily Dot, an Airbnb spokesperson said the following:

“We expect a listing’s advertised amenities to be available to guests during their stay, and our AirCover for guests provides protection in the rare event that isn’t the case. While the guest didn’t contact our customer support team or their host during their stay, our team has since reached out to support them. We’ve issued the guest a full refund, and have reached out to the host to address the concerns raised.”

Airbnb policy

Now, Richie did not share the exact Airbnb listing she saw when she booked the home. This makes it unclear whether they misled her about the house rules. But if they did, that would be against Airbnb’s policy.

All bookings come with AirCover for guests. If a guest has a serious issue—like the host canceling the reservation right before check-in, there being fewer bedrooms than listed, or missing amenities like a pool or kitchen—that the host can’t resolve, Airbnb will help guests find a similar place or give a full or partial refund.

“What sort of Airbnb doesn’t allow you to use the refrigerator? I’d be leaving and getting my money back,” a person said.

“I stayed in an Airbnb and the owner literally just randomly walked out of a locked room. she had been there the whole time like 2 days in,” another shared.

“You can guarantee a place like this will have cameras everywhere to watch every move the guests make,” a commenter speculated.

The Daily Dot reached out to @she.stewards for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Airbnb via email.



