‘What the customers don’t know’: Mechanic shares the ‘truth’ about AAA

AAA promotes itself as a dependable and convenient roadside assistance service, but a car service industry worker is calling out its battery replacement program.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok with over 96,000 views since Jan. 12, Gary Pace (@elitevoicetv), who often shares car-related content, claims AAA technicians sometimes install incompatible batteries during roadside service calls.

“What the customers don’t know and what a lot of us do know is AAA—you’re paying that $20 a month or whatever to, you know, for roadside assistance or whatever—they come out, they replace your battery,” Pace says in the clip.

He continues, “Depending on what kind of car you have, … a lot of the times, they’re gonna put whatever they got on that truck. It may not even be compatible with your car. It may not even be the right size.”

Advertisement

Pace goes on to share an anecdote about a customer whose electronic power steering rack allegedly shorted out due to AAA installing the wrong size battery.

“It’s not putting out the right voltage to modules and everything else,” he claims in the video. “You gotta understand that when they do that, they put that battery in there—that’s temporary.”

However, several commenters were quick to point out that all standard car batteries provide 12 volts, with the main difference being the amperage or cranking amps. “All automotive batteries are 12v it’s the amperage that effects the components,” wrote one user.

What kind of batteries does AAA provide?

According to AAA’s website, the organization “makes sure you get the right battery for your car – one that meets or beats your vehicle’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) battery specifications.”

Advertisement

Currently, the primary manufacturer for AAA-branded car batteries is reportedly East Penn Manufacturing, and AAA typically offers a 3-year warranty on their batteries. Although some consumers claim exact brands may vary by location.

Other commenters chimed in to say they mainly use AAA for their towing service rather than battery services. “Trust me, I’m not buying AAA for the ‘battery’ benefits, just the 1st tow pay for themselves,” said one.

A TikTok user who claimed to be a former AAA driver suggested that the issue might have involved a third-party contractor rather than an official AAA technician.

“Sorry man. That’s third party AAA,” they wrote. “Actual AAA trucks have to call another truck to drop off the correct battery if the current truck is out.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gary Pace via email and to AAA via press email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.