‘Why are the other 2 hours your business?’: Viewers defend worker who says she shouldn’t have to work full 8 hours after finishing in 6

A recent “controversial opinion” has caused waves of discussion on TikTok after being posted to the platform by user @innergrump.

In a video with more than 523,000 views, @innergrump writes, “Controversial opinion: you are paying me to get the job done well, not for 8 hours of my time. If I’m meeting all expectations in 6 hours, why are the other 2 hours your business?”

“Not everyone want to do work and climb the corporate ladder,” the text concludes.

The 9-to-5 workday became a standard after it was implemented by Henry Ford in 1926. However, over time, productivity increased massively, and workers found themselves able to complete a day’s tasks in less than their allotted 8-hour shift.

Today, the average office worker spends less than 3 hours per day doing work that they consider productive. Despite this, just 8% of Americans spend fewer than 40 hours per week at the workplace.

This tendency may be changing. Some businesses have implemented 4-days worweeks while keeping the same pay for employees. Many countries have also considered 4-day work week legislation, citing success with trials of the idea in the past. (Disclosure: The Daily Dot, headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers full-time workers a 4-day workweek and has since January 2022. Last year was the newsroom’s most profitable to date.)

In the comments of @innergrump’s video, users derided the tendency of management to schedule workers for 8-hour days, even when it is not needed.

“why am I being punished for being efficient when my coworkers can’t even meet quota?” asked a user.

“I say this all the time,” added another. “My attention span at work lasts about 3 hours. pay me $40 an hour and I will get everything done in those 3 hours and dip.”

“Either let me go home or deal with the fact that I have Netflix up,” shared a third. “I’m not going to do more work just to get paid the same.”

“I just started a new office job and it’s literally 9-4 with an hour lunch but most people are in 9:30-10 and leave starting at like 3,” stated an additional TikToker. “it’s a DREAM.”

