‘I literally can’t breathe’: Woman making 6 figures says she doesn’t know how she’ll survive after taxes cost her $26,000—more than she owes in student loans

'We all pay around 30% and we make much less.'

Posted on Mar 8, 2024   Updated on Mar 8, 2024, 7:32 am CST

A woman claiming to make six figures and is a “responsible adult” claims she owes $26,000 in taxes this year—and she’s aghast at the system making that her reality.

The TikTok video documenting the anxious reaction comes from creator West Coast Fairy (@_westcoastfairy), who has attracted more than 463,500 views since posting her confession on Saturday.

She begins by explaining that she’s at a “complete loss” and adding, “I literally can’t breathe” before explaining her predicament.

“I’m literally filing my taxes,” she said. “I have done everything right. I needed to earn six figures. I made it there. I worked so hard.”

Despite working with an accountant, she determines that she owes about $18,000 in federal taxes and about another $7,000 to $8,000 in state taxes. She also points out, “And the out-of-pocket costs that I paid for health insurance, which is around, let’s say, $10,000 for the year, doesn’t count. None of that counts.”

That’s despite her claim that “I make sure to put away the exact taxes I was told to put away.”

She also shared, “And now I’m owing taxes—more than I owe in student loans, which I still have to pay, because America refuses to forgive.”

A number of sources, including CNBC, note that the tax rate for single filers making $100,000 (and slightly more) is 22%, but a taxpayer can also take a standard or itemized deduction which lowers the person’s tax bill. Additional taxes can also be associated with being a 1099 employee, which might explain her situation, though she didn’t specify how she was being paid.

Commenters effectively said, “Welcome to the club.”

“We all pay around 30% and we make much less,” one pointed out. “It’s also taken before we even touch it. You gotta read the room boo. Get on a payment plan & set aside 30% for next year. You’ll be fine.”

Someone else added, “You have to put away 30% for taxes love.”

@_westcoastfairy Replying to @CamilleMichellee ♬ original sound – WestCoastFairy

Another noted, calculating the federal taxes, “18,000 on $100,000 salary?! Sounds like a bargain.”

Someone offered additional advice, saying, “Self-employed person here: Reduce your taxable income by maxing out expenses, investing in a retirement plan, getting an health hsa etc.”

She did respond to one allegation about her not expecting to pay taxes in a follow-up video, but that just led to more criticism—including one irked by her repeated invoking of making six figures.

“Wait? How much do you make?” that person cracked. “I forget. Was it 5 figures?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message.

*First Published: Mar 8, 2024, 8:00 am CST

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker (where he served as managing editor), MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

