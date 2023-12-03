‘I strictly use Lyft’: Woman slams Uber after 1-mile ride was listed for $52. She checked back 12 minutes later and was shocked at newer price

A user on TikTok is calling out Uber after being quoted over $50 for a 1-mile ride.

In a video with over 446,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Anayka (@anaykashe) recounts how she initially decided to book the Uber because it was cold outside.

“I literally was trying to book an Uber from my location to a location that is…10 blocks away from me,” she says. One mile, one city mile, an eight-minute, an eight-minute drive, and a 27-minute walk. It’s cold outside. It’s 10 blocks.”

When she opened the Uber app, she was shocked by the price for the eight-minute ride.

“I want you to guess how much money an eight-minute drive, one mile, 10 city blocks is,” she states in the video. “52 freaky dollars.”

This left Anayka in a state of disbelief.

“They talk about, ‘The fare is higher due to high demand,’” she says. “Who’s booking Uber right now? Prince Harry?”

Not knowing what to do, she sat for around 12 minutes before deciding to check the Uber app again.

“I want you to guess how much money that same location and distance was,” she details in the video. “$8.96. What business model is that?”

According to Anayka, her fare was reduced by over $43 in just a few minutes. This has led her to swear off using the app for good.

“That will be my last d*mn Uber ride,” she declares.

In the comments section, users shared similarly negative experiences using the popular rideshare app.

“I always switch between uber and lyft for this same reason. lyft is usually significantly less,” said a user.

“Uber been trashhhhhhhhhhhh lately, especially in the cities. Tell me why I was waiting 40 minutes for an Uber the other week in a major metro area,” shared another.

“Honestly? call a taxi, they are so much cheaper in comparison to ride apps now,” stated a third.

“An Uber from a club to my hour (that was a 6 minute drive) was $30 and then even after that my uber ended up cancelling,” recounted a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber and Anayka via email.