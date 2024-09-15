‘Nissan engine I guess’: Mechanic reveals trick for making sure your engine burns through less gas

A mechanic posting to the SMD Auto Care (@smdautocareservice1) TikTok recently racked up over 63,000 views in a viral clip.

The car service company offered up some helpful advice to folks in a text overlay of their video: “If you notice your car is using more fuel than usual, change your spark plugs.”

Additionally, the TikToker writes you should also “change [your] air filter.” The last step recommended is to “clean your injector nozzles.”

While the 10-second clip doesn’t detail how to do this, it does provide a clear picture. And that’s of an engine with its injector nozzles disengaged from its block.

Now replacing air filters and spark plugs will probably sound familiar to even the most clueless of car lovers. But cleaning fuel injector nozzles? That sounds like a daunting task. And does it even work?

According to a Cherokee driver in this Jeep forum, it really does. The commuter said they noticed a significant bump in miles per gallon following a replacement of fuel injector nozzles.

A Volkswagen TDI Club poster also said they enjoyed a hefty 7mpg bump after installing new fuel injector nozzles.

Maintenance = increased MPG

Redditors in the r/DoorDash sub also discussed the merits of putting in fresh spark plugs to enjoy better mileage. This means that they spend less money to make deliveries. In turn, this yields higher profits for food delivery service employees. The reason why this suggested fix felt so revelatory was due to how easy many exclaimed it was. However, it would seem that some models require more time to get at the plugs than others.

Generally speaking, the task is simple: Locate the spark plug housing. This is usually at the top of the engine block. Extricate said spark plugs. Then, place new spark plugs in the housing. Return all removed parts to their original positions with original fasteners. Next, close your hood, sit inside your car, start it, and enjoy.

And when it comes to air filters, some give varying figures about mpg improvements. The Harris Tire Company states folks can expect to enjoy no more than 10% better fuel economy. While that might not sound like much, over time, this adds up for a pretty inexpensive and easy-to-perform change.

Someone on this Quora post, however, stated that drivers can only expect to enjoy a “slight” boost to their fuel economy. Just don’t tell that to this Range Rover driver who said their MPG jumped by 50% after changing out the air filter.

What about fuel injector cleaner?

While perusing the aisles of automotive stores and a variety of retailers, you may have come across fuel injector cleaners. Stuff like Red Line, Lucas Upper Cylinder Lubricant, and Marvel Mystery Oil all claim to do the same thing. And that’s keeping your engine clean by lubricating its interior and breaking down build-up. Any clogs carbon or sediment inside of an engine can lead to potentially long-term problems.

That’s because these blockages, even small ones, can inhibit fuel flow. This reduced fuel circulation can result in an mpg dip, as well as hindered acceleration and engine power.

And while many folks debate whether these products work, they do have devotees. One Quora user said there are indeed a good number of injector cleaners on the market that actually work. A good way to discover which engine cleaner/lubricant you should pick up is to visit mechanics forums.

Of course, there are always YouTube channels specializing in this kind of thing. Nates Interactive Auto wanted to see what all the fuss about Marvel Mystery Oil was in this clip.

So they snaked a camera into the engine before pouring the red stuff into their gas tank so it could do its thing. And then, after. The effects were readily visible, even with the not-exactly-4k borescope camera.

It seems that M.M.O. did a decent job. After just one application, it broke down grime inside the engine the YouTuber showed off in his clip. And if you were still on the fence about trying the stuff, just read the comments.

Other steps

TikTokers who saw the mechanic’s post also put forth some of their own fuel consumption fixes. One wrote, “Clean your intake manifold and change the gasket as well as valve cover too. Seafoam works great.”

One wrote, “Nissan engine I guess cos I’m using same injectors for ma 2012 Versa.”

Another said that issues with gas-guzzling were usually solved by swapping out a part not mentioned in the TikTok. “If it’s running rich it’s the oxygen sensor,” they penned.

However, one TikToker replied that folks need not buy and replace parts on a whim. “You need to diagnose it to fish out the faulty parts then replace them with the right once. Art like a Medical Doctor always, consultation -lab(diagnosis)- prescribe,” they penned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to SMD Auto via TikTok comment for further information.



