‘I just had a bubble bath. I’m about to show you what’s downstairs waiting for me’: 25-year-old who still lives at home defends herself after getting shamed

As rent prices around the country continue to rise, an increasing number of Americans are deciding to continue living at home beyond what was expected of previous generations.

“Roughly 45% of people ages 18 to 29 are living at home with their families—the highest figure since the 1940s,” Elizabeth Napolitano reported for CBS News after analyzing a survey from Harris Poll for Bloomberg. Among the most common reasons for staying at home or returning to live with parents are a desire to save money and being unable to afford to move out.

Despite how common this is, some on the internet criticize those who still live at home beyond the age of 18. A 25-year-old woman on TikTok went viral for her defense of herself after people questioned her decision to live at home.

In a video with over 4.4 million views, TikTok user Georgia Costello (@strawberrymilkmob), who has over 1.6 million followers, says that she’s enjoying her time living at home.

“Hey guys, I’m 25 years old, and I still live at home, and my mom cooks food for me all the time,” she says in the video.

Her life, she says, is good.

“I just had a bubble bath, I’m about to head downstairs and show you what’s waiting for me,” she says before showing the audience a fresh apple tart and a bottle of wine. “I don’t give a freaking toot about what you guys think,” she concludes.

In the comments section, many users supported her decision to live with her parents, with many citing their own experience.

“Stay as long as you can!! Don’t let anyone shame you,” TikToker @thatsmrsgentrytoy said. “They r jealous of what you have with your family!”

“I’m 29 and have moved back home for the 3rd time,” @elviserin_ said. “Not rushed to leave this time my mom is getting older & im enjoying every second I can.”

“I didn’t move out until I got married at the ripe age of 33,” @tiff013 shared. “It was glorious.”

However, some voiced potential issues with this plan.

“My fiancé is still living w his mom at 43 & cooks his meal everyday,” a commenter claimed. “We ended calling off the wedding coz he’s too attached to his mom.”

“At home I don’t pay rent, I pay w my mental health,” a second stated.

“Cries in traumatic childhood,” an additional TikToker offered.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costello via Instagram direct message.