A girl on TikTok went viral for sharing a story her public relations professor told her about 2014 incident involving the breakfast food company Kellogg’s and a worker urinating into production line of Rice Krispies.

TikTok creator Alyssa (@alyssacardib) has received over 860,000 views on her video by Tuesday evening.

Alyssa says she took a PR class in college where she learned about different scandals and how PR teams would handle it. She says one day her professor asked the class if they had heard of a 2014 Kellogg’s scandal .

“We were all dead silent like ‘no, what did Kellogg’s do?’” she said.

Alyssa said her professor told them a man that worked for Kellogg’s “for some reason goes to a conveyor belt with Rice Krispies on it,” and starts to pee all over the Rice Krispies.

“This is in 2014 by the way, this is like recent,” she added.

One viewer jokes, commenting, “2014 is recent?!? I think I love you.”

Next, Alyssa said the man took his phone and filmed himself while urinating on the Rice Krispies.

“Then, he waits until they’re distributed and consumed by the public to upload the video,” she said.

Alyssa said if you Google the scandal, that no one knows why he decided to do it and upload the video to YouTube. She said when she tells people about the scandal no one seems to know about it.

“Their PR team did such a good f*cking job of sweeping this under the rug,” she said.

According to The Guardian, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration opened up a criminal investigation into the matter after the video was made public. Kellogg’s said the incident took place at a factory in Memphis. In a statement, the company told the publication, “products ‘potentially affected’ by the urine would be past their expiration dates by now.”

Viewers of Alyssa’s video joked about the controversy.

“Me trying to remember if I ate Rice Krispies in 2014,” Rachel (@lehcarfrances) said.

Another commenter, @h_1499 said, “The PR reps watching you destroy all the work they’ve done.”

One viewer, Inez (@siriusly_inlovewithmoony), admitted another disturbing story about Kellogg’s saying, “My grandpa worked at a Kellogg’s, a belt cut off his finger and they never stopped the line. Someone might’ve gotten half a finger in their Eggos.”

