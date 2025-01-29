‘This is the move’: Woman buys this Honda Accord from Facebook Marketplace for $3,400. Should you consider doing the same?

TikTok user Alexis Mireya is driving the internet wild. In her viral video, she proudly showcases her Honda Accord, which she snagged on Facebook Marketplace for just $3,400. If that’s not a steal, I don’t know what is. The move means she’s free from monthly car payments, leaving more room in her budget to save up for moving out. With more than 359,000 views, the clip has sparked a larger conversation: Is “cheap” officially the new chic when it comes to cars?

A car note? In this economy??

For younger millennials and older Gen Z folks, Facebook isn’t exactly the place to swap statuses or scroll timelines anymore. However, its Marketplace feature serves as a treasure trove for finding budget-friendly deals. Whether it’s vintage furniture or pre-owned vehicles, the Craigslist-meets-Instagram vibe is a major draw for cost-conscious shoppers. And that’s more than enough reason to keep the app.

Mireya’s Honda Accord came at a flat, no-strings-attached price—a single payment compared to what could have been years of financial obligations. Her prudent buy didn’t go unnoticed by her viewers. One user offered detailed maintenance advice: “Get you a [sic] oil change spark plugs and wires new battery change all your filters and it’ll ride for life.” Another shared their Honda longevity tale: “Honda accord was my first car as well and it lasted up to 300,000 miles. I was driving to get a new car and it broke down right when I got to the place to pick up my new car.” If you’re looking for a sign to upgrade your whip, this might be it.

Viewers urged Mireya to show off her ride’s exterior, with one user commenting, “This is the move. Can we see the outside?” In a follow-up video, she obliged. It appears to be a 2009 Accord.

However, she did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Practicality meets virality

Besides admiration, Mireya’s video ignited conversation about cost-effective cars. Many praised her choice as “the move” and shared their own Honda success stories. “My Honda lasted 18 years!” one commented. Another commended her financial outlook: “Yes let’s normalize affordable cars!” One user gave Mireya sage advice that any pre-owned car buyer should consider: “My only suggestion is to always ask to have it seen by a mechanic before purchasing. If owner gives hard time about it then don’t buy it!” If her TikToks are anything to go buy, she’s in the clear.

How much should I pay for a 2009 Honda Accord?

It depends on the miles and condition of the car. However, one can expect to pay $6,000-$11,000 for the car given its strong brand, resale value, and infamy for reliability.

Girls just want to have functioning vehicles

Although her TikTok sound choice—laden with rom-com nostalgia—may or may not be a nod to her boyfriend (a frequent co-star on her page), Mireya’s car-buying journey is one of practicality, relatability, and financial empowerment. (The clip features a popular sound that references Anna Scott’s iconic monologue from Notting Hill: “Don’t forget I’m also just a girl standing in front of a boy.” Julia Roberts, if you’re reading this, I too, am just a girl. I get it.)

Would you consider following in Mireya’s footsteps? For TikTok, it’s a resounding yes. So, go reset that Facebook password—your budget-friendly dream ride could be a few clicks away.

