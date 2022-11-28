‘If I bite one ima get fired’: Gas station worker throws away 66 donuts at end of day, sparking debate

A gas station employee reveals how leftover donuts are dealt with in a viral TikTok, sparking anger online.

The video was uploaded by user Adonis (@iknowwhoadonis) who mainly posts content about his job at a gas station. This time, he reveals how many donuts are discarded at the end of the day. The video features Adonis behind the counter, disposing a tray of food. Next, are the donuts, which he tosses away one by one and looks confused at the end of the clip. The text overlay reads: “do my job really got me wasting 66 donuts and if I bite one ima get fired.”

The video amassed 4.9 million views as of Monday where it stirred anger amongst viewers in the comments section due to what they considered food waste.

“The saddest thing about this is so wasteful they could literally give this to the homeless or at least a part of a package to the homeless or somethin,” one viewer wrote.

“I don’t understand why they just don’t just give it to homeless shelters and homeless people who are hungry instead of wasting,’” a second echoed.

In a follow-up video, Adonis addressed this suggestion, saying he will try to find somewhere to take the donuts.

“Throwing away that much donuts per night is very crazy to me,” he says in the video. “I don’t really appreciate us wasting food like that and it could be going to someone else.”

Some viewers even offered suggestions on how to sneak away the leftover food.

“If you ever need to take food at work just do that shi in plain sight, the harder you try to be sneaky the more obvious it is,” one suggested.

“You gotta have a new clean bag then afterwards bring all the donuts in the bag home,” a second offered.

“Get a empty garage bag put all the donuts into it and take it out with the rest of the trash and out it in your car, that’s what I did all the time,” a third agreed.

Others shared their experiences with working at establishments that wasted so much food.

“At wingstop we weren’t allowed to take home left over orders because they ‘needed to go into waste count’ as if they were just gonna trash them after,” one person shared.

“Deli workers in stores experience these they throwaway 2000 dollars worth of food but gets fired if they eat a single bite,” a second commented.

“Used to work at Chipotle & we used to throw away SO much food when I asked why don’t we give it to the homeless everyone questioned my entire existence,” a third stated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Adonis for comment via TikTok comment.