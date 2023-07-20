‘The way she tilts her phone so you see’: Man sees woman ‘texting’ Trisha Paytas on flight

On a recent flight, a man says that the woman sitting next to him appeared to be texting YouTuber Trisha Paytas—while tilting her phone toward him in order to draw his attention to it.

In a TikTok posted on July 9, Brandon Robert (@thebrandonrobert) shows a woman holding her phone open to a text message conversation with “Trisha Paytas.” The only messages on the screen are outbound.

The video then shows the woman holding her phone and showing a photo of her and Paytas as her phone background, texting “Trisha Paytas,” and scrolling through photos of Paytas in her photo gallery.

“This girl is trying so hard to make it seem like she knows Trisha Paytas,” Robert wrote in his video’s overlay text.

On Thursday, Robert’s video had over 6 million views.

Many commenters thought the woman’s behavior was hilarious and agreed that the woman was trying to draw Robert’s attention to her phone.

“The way she tilts her phone so you see,” @_that_demigirl_mika commented.

“The way the texts were all hers,” @neochiara wrote of the woman’s supposed text conversation with Paytas.

“What did she think you were supposed to do with this information,” @js0912.1990 commented.

Others found her focus on Paytas alarming.

“It looks more like she’s stalking Trisha,” @2_cupidsbow_2 wrote. “No one has that many pics of just there friend in there phone.”

“Trisha is going to get so freaked out over this,” @_lala_333 commented.

“@trishapaytas get a restraining order,” @galeotejack wrote.

And one commenter joked that the woman Robert saw on the plane was Colleen Ballinger, who Paytas recently cut professional and personal ties with after Ballinger was accused of grooming underage fans and sending them nude photos of Paytas.