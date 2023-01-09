‘That’s like $200 worth of groceries’: Woman shares massive grocery haul after mistakenly receiving someone else’s Instacart order

In a TikTok video garnering over 1.4 million views, user Olivia Pascale (@oliviapwong) did a grocery haul of an Instacart order that was mistakenly delivered to her. She says she opened a claim and was told to keep the groceries or donate them.

“I figured it would be fun to see what a complete stranger got as like an entire grocery order,” she says in the clip.

The groceries were ordered from Sprouts and consisted of items like itch cream, asparagus, chicken, Natalie’s orange juice, grass-fed angus beef, berries, and more, Pascale shares. She notes in the video that some of these items are expensive, like the orange juice which is about $10.

“Wait, this is so fun,” she says while unpacking the items. “I feel like I just hit the jackpot.”

After her haul, she says she was sorry to the person who didn’t get their order but that they had great taste.

“This is fire,” she says. “Thank you for a good grocery haul.”

Users in the comments section joked about who may have ordered the items.

“This order was made by a woman living alone and I mean that in the best way possible,” one user said.

“New fear unlocked… getting someone’s healthy adult order in place of my corn dogs and chicken nuggets,” another commented.

“That’s like $200 worth of groceries where I live,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pascale via Instagram messaging and Instacart via email.