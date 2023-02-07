‘When you’re trying to close early’: Customers watch Wingstop employees ignore their calls

In a viral TikTok video, a Wingstop customer catches the store’s employees ignoring their phone calls an hour before it closed.

The TikToker, @fatkidclubprez, calls the store while seated in his vehicle as he records the workers in question slacking off. A number of viewers criticized him for simply not walking into the store, while others agreed with @fatkidclubprez stating that they thought the Wingstop employees were “unprofessional” for not answering calls.

“When you’re trying to close early but you still have an hour left,” a text overlay on the clip reads.

“There’s three of them,” the man in the video says.

“He’s looking at the phone,” a woman says. “He’s looking at the phone,” the man repeats as the camera pans into what appears to be an empty Wingstop restaurant with three employees on shift.

“He don’t wanna answer it. Three of them,” the man says again.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @fatkidclubzprez via TikTok comment and Wingstop via email for further information.

Some viewers in the comments claimed that the chain normally doesn’t take phone calls an hour prior to closing.

Another said that this was simply the nature of working in the fast food business, as the last hour prior to closing is usually reserved for cleaning up the restaurant to get it prepped for the next day. “If you’ve worked in fast food you understand the last hour you already want to be cleaning to be able to leave by closing time lol,” they wrote.

Others disagreed with @fatkidclubprez’s attempt at “ratting out” the Wingstop employees on social media and stated that they could easily walk inside of the store to place an order instead of making a phone call.

“Walk your ass in,” one person wrote. Another penned, “Couldn’t walk in?” A third TikTok user remarked, “if you have such a big issue with it a work the customer service job yourself and understand the type of stress and b******* we deal with or b don’tg.”

One TikToker said that they used to do the same thing at their own job, writing, “bhahahahah I’ve done that before several times. don’t answer the phone they’ll stop calling soon.”