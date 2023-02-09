‘Risk to reward ratio might be worth it’: Customer shares PSA about Walmart’s discounted steaks

If you’re looking to save some money on meat, then you might want to follow the advice of a TikToker named Baj (@largebaj) who posted a now-viral clip on his money-saving hack while shopping in Walmart’s butcher section.

It’s no secret that the cost of groceries has seen a massive increase throughout 2022, up 13.5% by the end of the year, with the USDA predicting another 7.1% average increase in 2023. As a result, more and more shoppers are finding creative ways to afford to eat, with some even ordering curbside kid’s meals from chain restaurants, despite not having any children of their own.

But if you like to keep a fairly similar diet, and want to incorporate steaks and cuts of red meat, then Baj’s solution may interest you.

In the clip, he says that shopping at Walmart at night can yield some pretty great deals, showing off significant discounts on steaks at the popular retailer.

“I don’t know if you guys knew this but Walmart does this shit all the time late at night,” Baj says. “All of these steaks, New York Strip, nice little filet, seasoned New York Strip, this motherfucker. All of it’s on sale, you just go at night. That’s it.”

In the video, he shows a porterhouse cut that received a $4.14 discount, bringing the total cost down to $12.43. The NY Strip was discounted down $3.77, resulting in a total price of $15.09. The filet mignon chunk he showcased was $9.74, a $3.79 decrease. The seasoned NY strip cut sold for $6.49, with $2.92 taken off. The “motherfucker” he refers to in the video is a hefty ribeye steak that costs $18.68. During the day, it cost $28.31.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Baj via TikTok comment and Walmart via email for further information.

Some viewers warned of Walmart’s discounted steaks in the comments.

One user said that every time they eat cuts of meat from Walmart they end up with a tummy ache. “Dawg everytime I get Walmart steak my stomach be hurtin bad,” they wrote.

Others claimed that purchasing pre-seasoned steaks are generally a no-no when it comes to shopping for meats, as businesses will sometimes season cuts of meat that are older or smell funky to mask the unpleasant aroma. “Be careful with the seasoned steaks, sometimes they overseason old product that looks old or starts to smell,” one commenter alleged.

Another commenter who claimed to be a former Walmart worker implored Baj to check the expiration dates on the cuts of meat as they are being discounted for a reason. “As a ex walmart employee we put food on clearance when they get close to expiration date so always check,” they stated.

A fellow grocery store worker at supermarket chain Ingles corroborated this assessment, stating that their stores discounts meat two days before the listed expiration date. “Ingles does this aswell, I two days before meat goes out we mark it down to sell it,” they wrote.

However, several other viewers shared their own money-saving hacks.

“Rotisserie chickens be like 3 dollars after 8 or something,” one commented.