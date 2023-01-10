‘Those deli employees are MAAADDDD’: Walmart customer orders .25 lb of cheese—but receives 30 lbs of cheese instead

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that their order of .25 lb of cheese from Walmart somehow resulted in them receiving 30 lbs of cheese.

In a video with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Courtney (@courtneydeemss) shows her order, which includes several massive bags of sliced cheese.

“When I ordered .25lb of cheese and Walmart sent me 30lbs,” she writes in the caption.

In the comments, she adds, “The worst part is I have to show up to Walmart customer service tomorrow for a refund.”

Commenters were quick to share their own stories of mixed-up orders.

“I ordered 18 jalapeños one time and got 18 lbs,” claimed a user.

“I put in 1 for bananas, thinking it was sold as ‘1 pound’ but no, they gave me a single banana,” recalled a second.

“My mom ordered a spaghetti squash and got 56 lemons once,” alleged a third. “I made limoncello. Took a month but It was fantastic.”

“I asked for 5 pears once and got five 10lb bags of pears and he asked me ‘do you work for a church or something?’” remembered an additional TikToker. “like WHAT?”

“I had the reverse happen! I ordered a pound of carrots. I got one sad small lonely carrot,” recounted a further user.

Other commenters noted that videos like these showed the importance of verifying orders before fulfilling them.

“I work in a deli, I always double check orders bc it messes up,” wrote a user. “ppl want .5 lb not 5 lbs!”

“How far into that [slicing] process was someone like ‘hey, this seems like a lot. Should we call and check this one?’” questioned another.

Still, some users were excited by the prospect of suddenly having 30 lbs of cheese.

“No, that is the exact right amount of cheese,” stated a commenter.

“Get all the air out and freeze in smaller bags. You don’t have to buy cheese for a year,” offered another user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Courtney via Instagram direct message and Walmart via its Media Relations contact form.