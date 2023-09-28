‘Imagine having to call your insurance company with this situation’: Woman spots cheater’s vandalized car

A woman was in for the ride of her life when she spotted a cheater’s vandalized car on the highway, tagged with profanity.

TikToker Rebecca Sanchez (@beckawho) shared a video of her zooming in on the cheater’s vandalized car while “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood played. The Daily Dot reached out to Sanchez via TikTok comment.

“*sshole” was written in big, white letters at the back of the black car, while another message, “U got a wife? Lmao?” was displayed on the left side.

“#Cheatersgettingcaught,” Sanchez captioned the video, which had amassed 1.9 million views by Thursday.

While the story behind the damage is unknown, the laws surrounding vandalizing a person’s personal property are clear.

Vandalism is the deliberate action to inflict harm on someone’s property. It is a criminal offense that can result in an infraction, misdemeanor, or felony, depending on the cost of the damage.

The severity of the situation didn’t stop viewers from being amused.

“The LMAO was so perfect and so unhinged,” one wrote in reference to the message on the left side of the car.

“I’m assuming the shaky camera is because the person was laughing too hard,” another shared.

A third could only imagine how the man would explain this to his insurance company. “Imagine having to call your auto insurance company with this situation,” she wrote.

Some believe that the woman did the man a favor by giving the car an edge. “It’s kinda a vibe tho,” this person argued.

In 2021, there was another story of a vandal out for revenge—only they vandalized the wrong car. The driver, Nedra Brantley, who parked their SUV in Northwest D.C., said that she screamed when she discovered the unprovoked damage to her car.

The windows were smashed, the car was coated in black paint, both side mirrors were snapped off, and “Mike is a cheater” was written on both sides

“I screamed. I’m surprised nobody in the neighborhood heard me, because I screamed so, so loud, because I didn’t expect this would happen,” Brantley told NBC News.

There are many more stories of exes getting revenge all over TikTok, such as one woman who advised women to wash their cheating exes’ cars with a grill brush. Another got retaliation by throwing glitter on everything her cheating ex owns.