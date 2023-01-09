‘Literally just another day working in retail’: Ulta Beauty shoplifters run out of store with bags full of stolen goods as employees watch

A TikToker went viral after posting a video of two shoplifters robbing an Ulta Beauty store in Ohio while employees seemingly did nothing.

The user, Gloria Rodriguez (@gloriarodriguez_), posted the TikTok in late December, and as of Monday, it reached more than 32 million views.

In the video, a shoplifter is seen shoving several Gucci perfumes off a display into a bag. As the Ulta store’s alarm rings, another shoplifter dashes out of the store with another bag of stolen goods. The first shoplifter runs out of the store, too, almost running into a store employee. The employee appears very calm and nods their head nonchalantly as they let the shoplifter run past.

“Only in Ohio,” the video’s caption says.

But several commenters assured the TikToker that that type of incident does not happen only in Ohio but in any retail store, specifically Ulta stores.

“Literally just another day working in retail,” one viewer commented on the video.

“At this ulta i used to work at we had this guy who would come in like once a week,” a second viewer commented.

A third wrote, “I find it so crazy that this is common for sephoras and ultas now.”

“The worker like yeah it’s just another day here,” a user wrote, to which the TikToker replied, “she literally said happens once a week.”

Several viewers joked that the shoplifter at the Gucci stand was actually the rapper Lil Tecca, to who they bore a strong resemblance. Some said they looked like the actor Beetlejuice.

Others cracked up about the employee who didn’t try to stop the shoplifters.

“The employee is like yes girl get whatever you need to get,” one user said.

“The worker texting and the nod,” another user wrote.

In defense of the employee’s casual behavior, one viewer commented, “basically you can’t really chase after them bc you wouldn’t know if they have a weapon they can stab or shoot with, so why put your life in danger.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Ulta Beauty via email.