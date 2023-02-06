‘You’re not gonna get gas on my dime’: Customer slams Uber driver who tried to stop for gas during ride

While rideshare apps have become a go-to option for many people looking for quick and convenient transportation, they’ve also received several complaints from riders and drivers alike. As one passenger shared in a viral TikTok, drivers making unaccounted pitstops amid their ride can put a damper on their experience.

In the video, user Mariya (@heyitsmariya) slams an Uber driver who attempted to stop for gas before they dropped her off.

She wrote in the clip’s on-screen text: “Uber drivers need to stop getting gas during trips.”

“I need these Uber drivers to do better,” Mariya says in the video. “I literally just had to tell an Uber driver, ‘No, you cannot get gas.’ We’re literally driving in the car, literally, I have somewhere to be.”

Mariya claims that she paid an extra $2 for a faster pick-up and drop-off, but was disappointed when the driver started to pull into a gas station during the trip. She suggests that the responsibility of getting gas was the driver’s and not the passengers. It’s unclear whether or not Uber has any stipulations regarding when a driver can stop to refill.

“No, like you’re not gonna get gas on my dime. Why would you accept a ride knowing you need to get gas, that’s your problem, not mine,” she remarked in the video.

The video, which was posted on Jan. 23 has managed to accumulate over 39,200 views, sparking a debate in the comments.

One user wrote, “Wait what if the car stops running in the middle of ur ride?” to which another responded, “They’re supposed to fill up before accepting a ride.”

Another commenter alleged that they were charged extra during a similar experience, “And then Uber will also go back and increase the charge for ‘traffic and or longer routes’ like what.”

“I always put that they made a unrequested stop and get a refund,” a further commenter added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mariya via email and Uber via press email for comment.