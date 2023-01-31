‘I’m saving $33 by walking across the street’: Woman shares why you shouldn’t have Uber drivers pick you up directly from the airport

A TikToker says she saved over $30 dollars on an Uber by walking to the hotel near the airport, warning other travelers not to get “ripped off” in a now-viral video.
In the video posted by Liv Engstrom (@olivia.engstrom) on Jan. 29, she shows herself walking away from the airport terminal towards a Hilton Garden Inn just a few blocks away in the snow.
“Pro-tip: Stop having Uber pick you up and drop you off at the airport. They’re just trying to rip you off,” she says in the clip. “$40 for the Uber to pick me up here and drive me a mile to my house, or I can walk to the Hilton Garden Inn and have the Uber drop me off at my house for $7.”
@olivia.engstrom @uber I’m on to you #travelhack #travelhacks #savemoney #uber #airports #travel #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral ♬ original sound – Liv Engstrom
The video has reached over 1.6 million views as of Monday, with commenters offering other tips to save money on the trip to and from the airport.
“Usually there is a free shuttle to garden inns or holiday inns, you could even cut the walk,” one user suggested.
“Pro tip take the free shuttle to a local hotel and then Uber,” another said.
“I usually ride the light rail to one of the park and ride stops near my place and catch a lyft to my house 12 vs 50,” a third wrote.
However, others said their local airports aren’t accessible on foot, leaving them to pay for a pricier Uber.
“Could work in some places. My home airport is in a dangerous area & there is a far walk to the nearest hotel,” a commenter said.
“My home airport is like it’s own city. No way to walk somewhere,” another wrote.
The Daily Dot reached out to Engstrom and Uber via email.