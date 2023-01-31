‘I’m saving $33 by walking across the street’: Woman shares why you shouldn’t have Uber drivers pick you up directly from the airport

A TikToker says she saved over $30 dollars on an Uber by walking to the hotel near the airport, warning other travelers not to get “ripped off” in a now-viral video.

In the video posted by Liv Engstrom (@olivia.engstrom) on Jan. 29, she shows herself walking away from the airport terminal towards a Hilton Garden Inn just a few blocks away in the snow.

“Pro-tip: Stop having Uber pick you up and drop you off at the airport. They’re just trying to rip you off,” she says in the clip. “$40 for the Uber to pick me up here and drive me a mile to my house, or I can walk to the Hilton Garden Inn and have the Uber drop me off at my house for $7.”

The video has reached over 1.6 million views as of Monday, with commenters offering other tips to save money on the trip to and from the airport.

“Usually there is a free shuttle to garden inns or holiday inns, you could even cut the walk,” one user suggested.

“Pro tip take the free shuttle to a local hotel and then Uber,” another said.

“I usually ride the light rail to one of the park and ride stops near my place and catch a lyft to my house 12 vs 50,” a third wrote.

However, others said their local airports aren’t accessible on foot, leaving them to pay for a pricier Uber.

“Could work in some places. My home airport is in a dangerous area & there is a far walk to the nearest hotel,” a commenter said.

“My home airport is like it’s own city. No way to walk somewhere,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Engstrom and Uber via email.