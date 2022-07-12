Female passenger shows how an Uber driver was allegedly filming her breasts during ride

A TikToker says her Uber driver recorded her breasts while she sat in the backseat in a now-viral video, sparking discussion on harassment in the rideshare industry in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker Aarica Nichole (@aaricanichole) on July 3, she showed a clip of a camera facing the backseat of the Uber— the viewfinder showed that the camera is positioned to film her breasts.

The text overlay reads, “looked up from my phone and saw my uber driver’s weird a$$ cam recording my b00b!3$ wtf.”

The video is captioned, “This is why I don’t play with ubers,” and has over 135,000 views as of Tuesday. In the comments, several users blasted the driver for alleged harassment, encouraging her to report him to Uber or the authorities.

“Please report him—I didn’t when a driver made me equally uncomfy and I regret not reporting out of fear he’d retaliate,” one user said.

“Call the cops and have them take his camera and storage to go through the evidence and catch him for every girl he did that to,” another suggested.

Harassment while using rideshare services is a growing concern for female passengers. In a survey of 1,000 women by Rideshare Sexual Assault Lawyers, 66% said that their driver “made them uncomfortable.” They also report finding at least 103 Uber drivers who were “accused of sexually assaulting passengers in the past four years.”

Others pointed out that it could be a “double-sided dash cam” for the driver’s safety, noting that the angle may not have been intentional.

“Could be a bad angle but they use those for safety. I would slide to the next seat,” a commenter wrote.

“If he had bad intentions do you think the recording would be in view like that? Lots of Ubers have cams of the back seat for safety,” another said.

“There is a possibility he wasn’t doing this on purpose. One bump and the cam moves or tilts..Ubers have this for lawful defense now,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aarica Nichole and Uber via email.