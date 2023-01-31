‘I would never take teenagers, I’m sorry’: Twin Peaks customers call out servers for ignoring them, say it’s because they’re young adults (updated)

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the incident took place at a Hooters location.

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming she and her friends received poor service at Twin Peaks because they were young.

In a video with over 962,000 views, TikTok user Kall (@kall.elizabeth) calls out Twin Peaks, saying that no server wanted to seat her group.

“When no waitress wants to take us bc we’re a bunch of young adults but 3 of us are servers ourselves and tip over 25$ EACH time,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

The discourse around young people and tipping is popular on TikTok as of late. For example, a video from earlier this month went viral discussing the same topic, with many users in the comments debating whether young people were better or worse tippers than their older counterparts.

The actual data on this is a bit complicated, but in short, older people tend to tip more often than younger people, though the amount that younger people are tipping is increasing year over year. Furthermore, experts speculate that this may have less to do with age than it does with income, as older people are more likely to earn more than younger people.

In Kall’s case, many people took the side of the server, sharing their own stories from working in the industry.

“I use to b a server & wenever I would see groups of prom teens I would tell host do not seat them in my section LOL,” claimed a user.

“This one time I took a table of 14 ‘young adults’ they all wanted separate checks & no one tipped,” recalled another.

“I would never take teenagers,” stated a third. “I’m sorry.. but that’s time and money lost.”

That said, some users argued that the restaurant delayed seating them as they were a group of nine people (in the comments, Kall noted she heard a server say, “I don’t want a 9-top”).

While some users continued to support the server, others claimed that a table of 9 simply would mean more money for them. As such, they’d happily seat such a table, young or otherwise.

“I don’t get it bc I’ll take all the 9 tops whether I’m ‘ready’ or not,” detailed a user. “that’s money.”

“Girlfriend come my way anyday!!!” exclaimed a second “I hate when i hear my coworkers talk about not wanting to take a table cause of that, like boo move i got this.”

“I’m always ready for the big groups,” shared an additional user. “like you want me to put tables together or y’all just want a section I got you.”

“I love young tables. They’re so understanding,” claimed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Twin Peaks and Kall via email.

Update 11:26am CT January 31: In an email to Daily Dot, Kall aid they were “eventually seated, after hearing one of the Twin Peak[s] waitresses repeatedly complain ‘about only hav[ing] 1 table’ up at the host stand while on instagram live.. after saying she doesn’t want a us (a 9 top).”

“Once we were seated I made a comment to our awesome waitress along the lines like, ‘hey, we tip good — we’re all waitresses at sports bars ourself and I guess since we’re young and a party of 9 ole girl didn’t wanna take us,’” she continued. “I then informed her I’m TikTok viral and let her know I made a TikTok while waiting 20 plus minutes ‘for a table to be cleaned.’”

Kall noted that the waitress the group eventually got was “good, no complaints with her at all.”

“We are servers so we do/did look around, there were tables big enough and clean already,” she added. “It was 8:30pm which is usually the middle of most sports bar shifts so we understood no one wanted a 9 top, BUTTT we also knew they’d be fighting over us if they knew how well we tipped and that we worked in the industry ourselves. EVEN LOOKING THIS YOUNG.”