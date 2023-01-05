Jimmy John's pickle with caption 'TSA is ALWAYS humbling me. My PICKLE got flagged. Had to spread er and show them there was nothing inside (see reenactment). Me:'Do I have to open it up?' (l) TSA sign in airport (c) woman holding Jimmy John's pickle with caption 'TSA is ALWAYS humbling me. My PICKLE got flagged. Had to spread er and show them there was nothing inside (see reenactment). Me:'Do I have to open it up?' (r)

‘My PICKLE got flagged’: TSA makes traveler open up pickle from Jimmy John’s

'TSA saves us all once again.'

Lauren Castro 

Lauren Castro

IRL

Jan 4, 2023

In a viral video, TikTok user Kelly Welch (@kelly_welch) shared the unusual TSA experience she had thanks to her Jimmy John’s pickle.

“TSA is always humbling me. My PICKLE got flagged. Had to spread [it open] and show them there was nothing inside,” read the video’s text overlay.

@kelly_welch wasnt gonna toss the pre port pick?? #pickle ♬ original sound – Tayvii

Welch explained that she asked the TSA agent whether she needed to “open [the pickle] up,” which the agent confirmed was necessary. She reenacted the interaction in the video.

The TikToker seemed happy that she was allowed to keep her snack, as she wrote in the caption that she “wasn’t gonna toss the [pre-airport pickle]??”

In the comments section, users joked about the interaction.

“Did they ask for a bite too?” one user asked.

“TSA saves us all once again,” another commented.

“They just wanted a peek at the goods,” a third wrote.

According to the TSA website, fresh fruits and vegetables are allowed, though there are special instructions if the items are packed in a carry-on. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Welch via TikTok comment.

Jan 4, 2023

Lauren Castro

Lauren Castro is a reporter based in Austin, Texas.

Lauren Castro
 