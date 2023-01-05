‘My PICKLE got flagged’: TSA makes traveler open up pickle from Jimmy John’s

In a viral video, TikTok user Kelly Welch (@kelly_welch) shared the unusual TSA experience she had thanks to her Jimmy John’s pickle.

“TSA is always humbling me. My PICKLE got flagged. Had to spread [it open] and show them there was nothing inside,” read the video’s text overlay.

Welch explained that she asked the TSA agent whether she needed to “open [the pickle] up,” which the agent confirmed was necessary. She reenacted the interaction in the video.

The TikToker seemed happy that she was allowed to keep her snack, as she wrote in the caption that she “wasn’t gonna toss the [pre-airport pickle]??”

In the comments section, users joked about the interaction.

“Did they ask for a bite too?” one user asked.

“TSA saves us all once again,” another commented.

“They just wanted a peek at the goods,” a third wrote.

According to the TSA website, fresh fruits and vegetables are allowed, though there are special instructions if the items are packed in a carry-on.

The Daily Dot reached out to Welch via TikTok comment.