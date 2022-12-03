‘He wasn’t kidding that ‘running’ is one of his interests’: Woman finds man from Tinder on ‘Most Wanted’ list for stalking

Many people go on Tinder in search of a romantic partner. Sometimes, they find one. Other times, as TikTok user Adrielle Sigler recently alleged, they discover a wanted criminal.

In a video with over 3.2 million views, Sigler (@adriellecherrie) shows a Tinder profile for a man named Mitch. She then swipes to reveal that “Mitch” is also on her local police’s most wanted list.

In a follow-up video, Sigler says she recognized the photo from her local police department’s Facebook page.

“Every week they share the most wanted list,” she details. “They share a most wanted list, and a couple nights later, I saw this guy on Tinder, who’s also most wanted!”

The Facebook post in question, which was posted on Nov. 4th of this year, is available here, on the Jamestown, New York Police Department’s Facebook page. Among the crimes listed for Mitchell Costanzo is “stalking.”

Local news reports claim that, in July of this year, Costanzo “was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief” after he allegedly broke the window of a home.

“An investigation found that Costanzo violated an order of protection to stay away from a woman inside the residence,” the report from Post Journal explains.

A few weeks later, he was again charged with “two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless driving after he “allegedly violated an order of protection issued through Family Court and drove a vehicle in a reckless state which endangered a child,” another article from Post Journal says.

In a Facebook comment under the police department’s original post, Costanzo claims to have posted a bail of $200,000. Other sources similarly list his bail at $200,000.

In the comments section on TikTok, users joked about Sigler’s peculiar situation.

“He wasn’t kidding that ‘running’ is one of his interests,” one user said.

“They don’t understand we go full FBI before anything happens lol,” another added.

While many users noted their appreciation for the local police department’s efforts to share mugshot photos, Sigler says in a follow-up that she has mixed feelings about it.

“Some of the people who are wanted have their mugshot permanently stamped to the Facebook profile, forever,” she explains. “That means, say they are charged of a crime, they go to prison, they’re released from prison, they’re reentering society, but these pictures will ruin their reputation for life.”

We’ve reached out to Costanzo via Facebook message, and the Jamestown Police Department and Sigler via email.