‘Wanted an audience’: Man practices golf for 3 hours during Tinder date, sparking debate

A woman on TikTok says her Tinder date took her to his home then putted in his living room for three hours. That’s right, he had a putting green right in his living room. And used it all night.

The woman (@taypole on TikTok) shared a video showing her date putting in the living room while she appeared to watch from a couch.

“POV you match with a guy on Tinder & he brings you home to putt in his living room for three hours,” the video’s on-screen text says.

The video’s caption says, “Tinder ain’t what it used to be.”

The video shows the Tinder date narrowly missing a hole, then later vacuuming the putting green.

The TikToker blinks slowly in the video, seemingly either annoyed or shocked, but viewers found the situation amusing. The video received about 80,000 views on TikTok as of Wednesday.

Several viewers dubbed the woman’s Tinder date a “legend.”

“This guy is a legend (laughing emoji) No gd way,” one viewer commented on the video.

“What a legend honestly,” another viewer commented.

One user wrote, “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.”

Some viewers offered their own guesses for why the date putted in his living room while on a date.

“He’s showing you his skillz. Girls want boyfriends with skillz,” one user said.

Another user wrote, “Man knew exactly what he wanted, an audience.”

Someone else joked, “He was working on his stroke game.”

In a second TikTok video, the woman shared that she went on a second date with the man, and he took her to a chip and putt.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @taypole via TikTok comment.