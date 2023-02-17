‘This is why y’all take so long to get my order’: Tim Hortons workers make pizza with nothing but ingredients available at the store

Fast-food workers often show off the creative concoctions they make with the available ingredients given to them at their respective franchises on TikTok. Like one McDonald’s employee who made “churros” using burger buns, hot frying oil, and powdered sugar after tossing around the fried bits of bread in what appears to be a salad container.

Now, a Tim Hortons employee garnered attention for demonstrating how they’re able to make ‘pizza’ using whatever is available to them at the popular coffee-and-donut chain.

The TikTok account Timmies (@timhortonsofficial_), which doesn’t appear to be the actual Tim Hortons official TikTok account, writes in a text overlay of a clip, “Tim Hortons secret menu: Pizza.”

The video begins with the worker slicing into a single tomato, placing it into a cup before pouring boiling water into it.

After steeping in the water for some time, the tomato’s exterior skin is soft enough to peel, which the worker does before cutting off the end of it and then cutting it up into progressively smaller chunks until the boiled tomato becomes a sort of paste.

The paste is then put into a cup and then microwaved, and then mashed further into the cup. In order to coagulate and flavor the paste, a packet of ketchup, spicy buffalo sauce, chili sauce, and salt and pepper is added to it and mixed vigorously. The sauce is then spread over what looks like a tortilla and then topped with shredded cheese, along with other available toppings in the Tim Hortons kitchen. It’s then placed in an oven until it’s crispy and the cheese is melted. The employee grabs a slice and then “cheers” it with a co-worker.

Viewers were a bit incredulous as to whether the pizza really is a “secret menu” item, with many complaining about the amount of time they usually wait to receive their orders while frequenting a Tim Hortons location.

“Yeah right! Tim Hortons staff have enough trouble toasting and buttering a bagel and having it out the window in under a minute,” one TikTok user wrote.

Another remarked, “this is why y’all take so long to get my order.”

Others wondered why employees have time to make pizzas in the kitchen, but can’t be bothered to put cream cheese on both sides of a bagel.

A user said, “If they have time for this, please put cream cheese on both sides,” something that another TikToker agreed with, writing, “Lmao we can barely get a bagel.”

Others wanted to try the pizza but said that when they requested this be made for them at the Tim Hortons they visited, they were informed it wasn’t an actual menu item.

“Is this real cause I’ve asked a few locations they didn’t know what I was talking about,” they said.