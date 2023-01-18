A McDonald’s worker recently revealed on TikTok that the chain can supposedly make an item not publicized on its menu: churros.

In a roughly 30-second video, Paige (@bentenproductions), an alleged McDonald’s employee, shows how she makes the sweets—which she later shared with coworkers. As of Wednesday morning, her video had over 994,000 views.

In order to make the “churros,” Paige cut two of the store’s hamburger buns into rectangular pieces and deep-fried them. She then poured what appears to be powdered sugar on the bread, shook it together in a container, and served the dessert in one of the chain’s hotcake or Big Breakfast containers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Paige via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email. As of publication, it didn’t appear as though this off-menu item would be available to guests anytime soon. But, according to the comments, it didn’t appear as though customers were eager to try Paige’s concoction anyway.

One comment deridingly referred to the “churros” as “fried burger buns with sugar.”

“That’s French toast,” said a second comment.

“I feel like the managers would fire me,” another viewer commented.

“Can’t call it a churro if there ain’t cinnamon with the sugar,” wrote another TikToker. And to this viewer, Paige replied: “Dawg, I’m just tryna work w what I got.”