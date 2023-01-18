McDonald's buns cut in container (l) McDonald's employee putting cut buns into fryer with McDonald's logo at bottom (c) McDonald's employee shaking sugar on top of bun churros (r)

@bentenproductions/TikTok McDonald's/Wikimedia Commons

‘I feel like the managers would fire me’: McDonald’s employee makes ‘churros’ at work

'Can't call it a churro if there ain't cinnamon with the sugar.'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

IRL

Posted on Jan 18, 2023

A McDonald’s worker recently revealed on TikTok that the chain can supposedly make an item not publicized on its menu: churros. 

In a roughly 30-second video, Paige (@bentenproductions), an alleged McDonald’s employee, shows how she makes the sweets—which she later shared with coworkers. As of Wednesday morning, her video had over 994,000 views. 

@bentenproductions yuuuup #mcdonalds ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

In order to make the “churros,” Paige cut two of the store’s hamburger buns into rectangular pieces and deep-fried them. She then poured what appears to be powdered sugar on the bread, shook it together in a container, and served the dessert in one of the chain’s hotcake or Big Breakfast containers

The Daily Dot has reached out to Paige via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email. As of publication, it didn’t appear as though this off-menu item would be available to guests anytime soon. But, according to the comments, it didn’t appear as though customers were eager to try Paige’s concoction anyway. 

One comment deridingly referred to the “churros” as “fried burger buns with sugar.”

“That’s French toast,” said a second comment. 

“I feel like the managers would fire me,” another viewer commented. 

“Can’t call it a churro if there ain’t cinnamon with the sugar,” wrote another TikToker. And to this viewer, Paige replied: “Dawg, I’m just tryna work w what I got.”

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 18, 2023, 7:33 am CST

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels
 