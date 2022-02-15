‘When you offer to pay you can’t be mad’: TikToker sparks debate after calling out daughter’s friend for ordering ‘expensive’ seafood at dinner

A TikToker says that when taking her daughter and a friend out to dinner, her daughter’s friend’s meal was the “most expensive” at the table. The meal in question looks to include crab and shrimp.

Pandora Davis’ (@outterwear) video posted on February 13 went viral, getting over 2 million views and over six thousand comments—and commenters are divided about etiquette when it comes to being someone’s guest at dinner.

Some sided with Davis and said that her daughter’s friend should have ordered something less expensive.

“As a guest you should be able to get what you want…within reason. Not take advantage,” @ticklemenibbles commented.

“There’s a difference between ordering what you want and just being plain greedy,” @mintybvby wrote.

“Unspoken rule: if someone is treating you. Get food that is the same or cost less than what the person is getting,” @juicymegatron commented.

Others thought Davis was out of line for being irritated by her daughter’s friend’s order.

“When you offer to pay then you can’t be mad at people who order what they want,” @just_a_gay_mess commented. “Don’t offer then.”

“Not y’all calling a child greedy, some people don’t know that why the ADULT needs to set boundaries should of told home girl you can’t afford her food,” @wydmary wrote.

“If I invite people out I let them have what they want, I wouldn’t have invited them if I knew I didn’t want to spend money like that,” @angela_samora15 commented.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Davis said that she is “still in shock” about how much attention her video has received.

“It was just a simple post I uploaded before I went to bed on Saturday night and woke up to this,” she told the Daily Dot. “It’s still going as we speak.”

With regard to commenters’ opinions of the video, Davis said there are “too many” comments for her to have an overall reaction to them.

“Some have formed their own opinion on just a video and my verbiage,” she said.