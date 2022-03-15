‘Went through my boyfriend’s phone didn’t like what I saw’: Woman tricks boyfriend into getting hand tattoo before dumping him, sparking debate

A TikTok appearing to show a women trick her boyfriend into getting a hand tattoo before breaking up with him has divided users on the app, with many debating not only if she took it too far, but also whether she crossed a boundary by looking at his phone without his permission.

The clip, which has over 30,000 views, shows the user and her apparently oblivious then-boyfriend before during and after getting a hand tattoo while music from the HBO show Euphoria played in the background. Revealing her intentions via on-screen text, the TikToker wrote, “Went through my boyfriend’s phone, didn’t like what I saw so I booked him an appointment to get my artwork tattooed. He picked the placement, I’m going to break up with him now.”

With the video going viral, a lot of viewers were divided over whether this was the right way for the user to handle their relationship. Some were amused and supportive of the choice, with one comment saying, “This is chaotically evil and I love it” while another described the event as “Queen behaviour.” Another commenter asked: “Nah, what did he do? Very few things warrant something like this.”

However, not all commenters were supportive of the revenge method. One user said it was “super weird,” while another said, “Y’all will do anything except just leave.” Several TikTok users were divided by the tattoo, which the user says they designed themselves. While some described the tattoo as “bad” others said that the tattoo actually looked good, meaning that the TikTokers’ revenge may well have had the opposite effect. “I don’t know if this is really revenge, way too cool of a tattoo to be mad about,” one user said.

Another TikTok comment, which the original poster responded to with a second video, took issue with the fact she was checking her boyfriend’s phone in the first place. “Not defending him, but how about we stop going through people’s phones without consent?” the user asked.

In response, the TikToker made a video in which they claimed that they bought their boyfriend’s phone, and added in the video’s description: “I gave myself consent.”

Several users also asked the TikToker for an update on their relationship, which led to them making a third video. In this video, they explained that while they and the boyfriend were indeed broken up, she had moved 15 hours away from home for him, and that they still lived together and worked together. She admitted the work part, at least, was “super awkward.”

The TikTok user didn’t respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.