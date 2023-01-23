‘I feel gutted’: Teacher weighs quitting after students record TikTok videos of her

A teacher said she may quit her job after her students made TikTok videos of her and shared them online, but other users are urging her to stay.

Twitter user Meg (@StrawberryAcaiT) shared in a thread Jan. 19 that she was considering quitting her position as an educator because her students were making TikTok videos of her even after she had asked them not to.

Today was such a rough day. My students thought it was appropriate to make several TikTok videos of me. I feel gutted. Education may not be for me. Not sure I’m going back in the am. — Meg! (@StrawberryAcaiT) January 20, 2023

“Today was such a rough day,” Meg wrote. “My students thought it was appropriate to make several TikTok videos of me. I feel gutted. Education may not be for me. Not sure I’m going back in the am.”

The tweet drew over 600,000 views on Twitter, where many users offered advice and encouragement.

“I’m so grateful for the support of many of you-I’m debating on turning my resignation on in the am,” Meg wrote. “If anyone feels compelled, I’d love some lawyer resources also, if you’re in a position to help me financially until I find a new job-I’d be incredibly thankful.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Meg via Twitter direct message regarding the situation.

Other users wrote in support of the educator and urged her to reconsider quitting.

“Don’t quit,” user @AnnOberski wrote. “You’re the kind of person who should be a teacher. Stick out the year, then find another school. Students who recorded/posted you did so without your OK. They violated your rights. The school did nothing to help and are liable too. Find a lawyer. Stay strong.”

“Retired teacher here,” user @judithfuller6 wrote. “Don’t quit while you’re so upset if you haven’t already. Take as many sick days as you can and talk to your family and friends. I’m sure you’re a great teacher. This just isn’t a great school for you. You’ll figure out the best thing for you.”

“NO, YOU DON’T,” user @focused4USA wrote. “NEVER make a decision as big and life altering as this when you are upset – even tho rightfully so. Never make a decision others ‘forced’ on you. You worked hard to get where you are and deserve the time to thoughtfully hash it all out wx a professional or friend.”