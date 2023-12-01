Swifites are scrambling to find the Gaslighter wine

Earlier this week, a single photo of Taylor Swift, taken by producer Jack Antonoff, sent Swifties down a rabbit hole.

It was to promote her song “You’re Losing Me” finally landing on Spotify. But Antonoff included the specific date it was written, Dec. 5, 2021, setting off another round of theorizing about when her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn really started souring. The two officially broke up in April 2023.

In the photo, Swift is eating raisins, and a bottle of wine sits behind her left hand. Once Swifties zoomed in and saw the name, it was over: Gaslighter.

"you're losing me is out today. a very special track from the midnights sessions that's finally steaming! written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after taylor ate these raisins" pic.twitter.com/R7ICfbpqcu — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 29, 2023

“I don’t think she’s drinking it because she likes it,” says @thechelciep in a TikTok that has more than 5 million views. “I think she’s trying to prove a point.” The theory that this is an intentional image was shared by a lot of Swifties.

Specifically, it’s a bottle of Gaslighter rosé, which retails for around $24. Gaslighter is a line of wines launched by the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) in January 2022, so Swift might have had a bottle before it was released to the public. The Chicks are featured on her Lover song “Soon You’ll Get Better,” and the Chicks’ 2020 album, Gaslighter, was produced by Antonoff.

On her Midnights song “Maroon,” she references a “cheap-ass screw-top rosé.”

TikToker @jurassic__fart, who works at Total Wine, posted about packing up the last bottle of the “Taylor Swift rosé” at their store, and referenced the fact that it’s been hard to find. Other fans posted themselves picking up a bottle. A commenter on @thechelciep’s TikTok said, “I’ve sold every bottle of gaslighter rose my store had tonight.”

The fact that it’s fairly affordable for a bottle of wine is no doubt helping sales.

We reached out to Gaslighter for comment. The company has been leaning into the Gaslighter surge on its Instagram stories. As of Friday morning you can still buy it directly on the site, though a minimum of three is required.

This photo led to more than just wine sales. On Thursday, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine pushed back on an unsubstantiated DeuxMoi post that claimed Swift and Alwyn were married in a secret ceremony, calling it an “insane thing to post.”