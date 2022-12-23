‘We’re out of cheese, is cardboard ok?’: Taco Bell customer says they received cardboard inside Cheesy Gordita taco

Recently, people have taken to TikTok to reveal the interesting things they discover in their food. From a string cheesy substance in a McChicken to a glove in a Dunkin’ smoothie, this time, a woman went viral after allegedly finding cardboard in her taco from Taco Bell.

The video was uploaded by user @drac0sm0m where she revealed her less-than-appetizing Cheesy Gordita Crunch taco from Taco Bell. Instead of the cardboard being outside of the taco, she shows it was inside of the flatbread with mild sauce on it.

“Deadass right now, I’m about to fucking throw a fucking fit because bitch, why is my cheesy gordita crunch wrapped like this, bitch?” the content creator asks her followers. In the comments section, the TikToker explained she was about to take a bite out of the taco before noticing the cardboard.

The Daily Dot reached out to @drac0sm0m for comment via TikTok comment and Taco Bell via press email regarding this incident.

The video racked up 2.3 million views as of Friday where viewers proposed ideas why the Taco Bell worker allegedly decided to put the cardboard inside of the taco instead of the outside.

“Maybe they were trying to keep the taco from getting soggy lol either that or they were really high,” one user proposed.

“I was thinking it’s to not let the crunchy taco get soggy with the heat from the soft taco,” a second echoed.

“They were absolutely zooted when they made that,” a third offered.

The incident resonated with many other Taco Bell customers.

“Every time i order the doritos cheesy gordita crunch they make it like this but when i get the regular it’s right … idk,” one person shared.

“Dawg that happened to me once and I’m just glad to know someone else experienced it too. Sorry that it happened tho,” a second wrote.

“This happened to me and literally the plastic was cooked into the Tortilla, like wtf,” a third said.

There were viewers claiming to be current and former Taco Bell employees who stated they’ve accidentally made a taco like this before.

“Omg. I work at the bell. Haven’t seen this but I can’t tell you how many times I’ve wrapped the inner taco and forgot about the flatbread,” one worker stated.

“I worked at Taco Bell and made one the same way once I realized right before I wrapped it up,” a second commented.