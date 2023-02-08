‘TACO BELL DENIED ME FRESH FRIES AFTER I PAID’: Taco Bell customer, worker get into dispute over ‘fresh’ Nacho Fries

A customer has gone viral for sharing a video of his argument with a Taco Bell worker who refused to give him fresh fries.

TikTok user @kiwonxl posted the video on Jan. 28. As of Feb. 7, the video received nearly 12,000 views.

In the video, the TikToker asked the worker for new fries after discovering that the ones he had just received were “hard.”

The worker showed him the order screen on the cash register to prove that his order was “almost 18 minutes ago” to explain why the fries were no longer fresh.

The TikToker continued to request “fresh fries,” but the worker declined and told him that he would have to place a new order.

“Taco Bell denied me fresh fries after I paid,” @kiwonxl wrote in a text overlay.

In the comments section, users debated who was in the right.

“If he wants fresh fries just give it to him because the man paid for it. Why do they be serving people old food,” one user commented.

“I worked in fast food for 4 years somebody want something remade I remake it no need to give a hard time,” another wrote.

Other viewers took the worker’s side, saying that the TikToker only left a few fries in the container.

“You literally ate most of it,” one user wrote.

“They half gone and u waited 20 min to eat,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taco Bell and @kiwonxl via email.