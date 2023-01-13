‘I paid $357 for them’: Woman claims reseller StockX sent her wrong pair of Crocs that cost $77

A TikToker complaining about a StockX order gone awry has brought two important questions into the conversation. As the creator asked in the caption about StockX allegedly getting a $357 Crocs order wrong, “How do shoes go through a verification process but still manage to make huge mistakes?” But also, as some commenters wondered, how does any pair of Crocs end up costing $357?

The video comes courtesy of a TikToker named Maddy and since going up on Dec. 4, it has generated more than 3.6 million views.

It starts with the creator, using a voice filter, going right in with, “StockX, count your fuckin’ days” and warning people, “Do not order from StockX; do not waste your time.”

The creator then proceeds to tell the tale, which involves the now-sold-out Salehe Bembury line of Crocs.

“So my boyfriend’s been wanting those Crocs, those expensive ones,” she says, referring to the designer line. But, as she explained, “I think they’re ugly, but I finally found a cute colorway. And $357 was actually a good price for this colorway because they’re usually going for like $400 [and] up.”

She then proceeds to show the model she ordered on her laptop.

Maddy then claims that when the shoes actually arrived, they were a different colorway that was not to her liking — and not close to the price tier she’d ordered.

“You guys sent me a shoe,” she exclaims, “that is $77.” The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via comment and StockX’s public relations department via email.

Some commenters responded to the price of the shoe, with one asserting, “Bro, my locals selling those $90 … no way you paid $300+.”

The creator responded, “Menemsha is the most expensive colorway, they released in 2021,” adding that the “cheapest pair on goat rn,” referring to rival platform GOAT, “is $450.”

Another said, “Marketing has got you believing that 350 for some Crocs is a good deal.”

While some questioned the wisdom of paying that much money for Crocs, the TikTok also sparked debate about StockX.

One remarked, “Can you show us the receipt because there is no way they messed up that bad.”

But someone else jumped in to back Maddy, claiming, “No it’s real, lol. Stuff like this happens to me.”

One commenter even alleged that a mom’s friend ordered shoes but upon opening the package, it was just a bag with cardboard inside.

Another commenter countered by asserting, “I got Jordans from StockX and they’re real and came in fast asf but you guys stay safe.”

And one worried about their own situation shared, “Please don’t patch. my passive income is buying reps and reselling on StockX.”

In a follow-up video, Maddy shared how she was able to get her money back.

“They took my return because they fucked up,” she says. She explains how for the return process, she just had to fill out a form and take pictures of the Crocs. She also reveals how StockX allegedly told her the pair of shoes “did not pass the authentification [sic] process.”

She concludes, “they gave me my money back; I’m just not gonna shop with them again.”