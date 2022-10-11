‘I just assume that the Sbux food cannot be altered, as should everyone else’: Starbucks worker shares PSA about the breakfast sandwiches after customer’s customized order

A Starbucks worker captured the struggle of trying to customize a sandwich during the store’s peak hours.

TikToker Angry Barista (@angry_barista) is a Starbucks barista who posts Starbucks-related content for their followers. In the viral video, Angry Barista shows an order ticket for a customer named Natalie. The order is for a turkey bacon sandwich and one of the modifications it asks for is for there to be no cheese on the sandwich.

Since Starbucks food is pre-packaged, customizing a sandwich order is a hot topic of debate, and Angry Barista shows exactly why baristas aren’t in favor of the practice. The video cuts to them trying to remove the cheese from the pre-made sandwich with a pair of tongs. But they’re having great difficulty, as the cheese is hard to unstick from the turkey and keeps breaking apart.

“Yes our peak is generally between 7-9am,” the caption notes to clarify that Natalie’s order, which was placed at 7:56 that morning, came in during the coffee chain’s peak hours. “Such a pain getting cheese off! An impossible sandwich? FORGET IT. Or it breaks in 1000 tiny pieces like the bacon Gouda or sausage sandwich,” the Starbucks barista added, referring to other popular breakfast sandwiches that people ask to be customized.

The video amassed over 177,000 views as of Oct. 11, with many viewers in the comments section sharing their own opinions about ordering a customized sandwich from Starbucks during peak hours.

Many Starbucks customers have an issue with people modifying their sandwiches and food orders in general. “I just assume that the Sbux food cannot be altered, as should everyone else,” said one caring customer. “Like do people not realize you guys aren’t a full service kitchen?? Take off your own cheese,” said another.

A couple of users were unaware they could make modifications to their Starbucks sandwiches. “I literally did not know you can make alterations to a sbux food lol,” said one user. “Wait I didn’t know we can get no cheese I thought it was prepackaged,” added another.

But plenty of viewers were unfazed by the Angry Barista’s complaints. “I did this for years. It’s really not that big of a deal,” one user said. “This is my exact order. So sorry,” said another.

A number of viewers who also work at Starbucks shared their frustrations about the specific issue of trying to remove the cheese from customized sandwiches.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve thought about just staking the cheese off with my bare hands,” one admitted.

“THE CHEESE ALWAYS JUST CRUMBLES INTO A BILLION CHUNKS,” said another clearly frustrated Starbucks employee.

Some viewers even offered their own tips and tricks for getting the cheese off. “I’ve found that if you keep it in the wrapper and then pull it out with the tongs it works much better,” said on helpful barista. “I use the knife and just scrape,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Angry Barista via TikTok comment.