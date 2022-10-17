‘Cold bar is extreme sports’: Starbucks worker shares difference between hot and cold bar

At Starbucks, workers can be expected to work at both hot and cold bar stations. The difference is simple: Hot bar refers to drinks that are generally made to be hot, while workers at the cold bar prepare drinks that are to be consumed cold.

While these two stations may seem like dual sides of the same coin, the reality is pretty different. Starbucks workers consistently complained that cold bar work is more labor intensive than its hot counterpart.

Now, a TikToker went viral after making a video satirizing that difference.

In a clip with over 403,000 views, Jayla (@bbjay_04) shows the contrast between the two stations. The hot bar section has Jayla calmly making a drink, whereas the cold bar section is frantic, containing numerous cuts and a much more stressful atmosphere.

In comments, users and alleged current and former Starbucks employees shared their feelings from their time working the cold bar.

“WAITING FOR THE COLD BREW TO FINISH POURING WHILE MAIN BAR GIVES U 5 DIFFERENT FRAPS & A REFRESHER IS A DIFFERENT KIND OF ANXIETY LMAO,” wrote one user.

“Cold bar is extreme sports,” added another. “It got me winded all the time.”

“Cold bar is not for the weak fr fr,” echoed a third.

“Cold bar is one of the reasons I don’t miss working at Starbucks,” shared a further TikToker.

However, some said they actually enjoyed working the position.

“As stressful as cold bar is it’s my favorite thing to do,” stated a commenter.

“Disagree I love cold bar,” agreed a second.

“Cold bar made the time go by faster,” offered an additional TikToker. “I used to fight for the cold bar.”

For Jayla, the emotions are mixed.

“It’s like a very toxic relationship I can’t let go,” Jayla explained in a comment. “Plus the pay is eating rn so it’s worth the pain.”

