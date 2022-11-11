‘I don’t even want to eat this sh*t. This sh*t ain’t gourmet’: Starbucks customer says barista gave her cheese danishes still wrapped in plastic packaging

Starbucks has recently been under fire on TikTok for its bakery items. Whether it may be “quality control,” or a revamp in the menu, Starbucks food items have been getting attention on the platform. In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks customer reveals how she was served her cheese danishes cold and still wrapped in plastic.

The video features user @darkskincolonizer as she rants about her less-than-pleasant encounter with a Starbucks location.

“Wow, this was humbling,” the creator begins her video. She explains how she went to Starbucks to buy two cheese danishes because she was craving them and the Starbucks worker allegedly told her that they have cheese danishes but they cannot warm them up at the moment.

The TikToker claims she told them she was fine with the cold cheese danishes only to be met with disappointment. In the clip, she unveils two cheese danishes still wrapped in their plastic packaging.

“I don’t even want to eat this shit,” the TikToker says in the video. “This shit ain’t gourmet!”

The video racked up over 45,000 views as of Friday, with several viewers claiming to be current and former Starbucks employees sharing their thoughts.

“She’s supposed to put them in the brown bag, but you can’t unwrap them if you’re not warming them,” one user explained.

“If we can’t warm them we don’t open it,” another viewer echoed.

“She’s not supposed to pass them out like that either LMAO,” a third said.

“Was it a licensed Starbucks (in a grocery store/book store)? My old manager used to tell us to do this but corporate definitely does not allow it,” a fourth stated.

Despite employees claiming this wasn’t allowed, it seems it’s more common than expected.

“I’ve been given items still wrapped but also in the paper bag like what,” one user shared.

“This keeps happening to me,” a second wrote.

Others believed still-wrapped cheese danishes are better.

“Girl trust me its better this way those tongs get nasty,” one person commented.

“They still fire though,” a second said.

“I be demolishing them cheese danishes,” another agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to @darkskincolonizer for comment via TikTok comment and Starbucks via press email.