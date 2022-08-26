‘Starbucks is like that toxic ex’: Starbucks barista mocked by co-workers for returning to job after leaving to get a ‘big boy’ job

More TikTokers are making grand displays of leaving jobs they are unhappy with, whether by quitting on the spot or leaving to pursue their dreams. But while most of these workers hope to move on to bigger and better things, it seems some aren’t so lucky, returning to their old jobs rather quickly. These workers have been dubbed “boomerang employees” and according to experts, there will only be more of them in the coming months.

One such boomerang employee has gone viral on TikTok after their co-worker uploaded a video roasting them for returning to his old job at Starbucks. TikTok user @itsvalxyx shared the video where she films the alleged boomerang worker sitting at a desk in the back room at Starbucks.

“When your co-worker gets rehired after leaving for a ‘big boy’ job,” she wrote in the overlay text. The audio used for the video is Nicki Minaj’s famous “Ariana, what are you doing here” line. In the caption, the creator added, “Day 1 of getting clowned on all day, but we missed bro.”

The video has racked up more than 368,000 views as of Friday, with many viewers poking fun at the Starbucks worker.

“Starbucks is like that toxic ex you keep going back to,” a top comment read.

“oh no thats so embarrassing,” one viewer wrote.

“never thought i’d find someone else that relates to this,” another user said. “thought i was all that with my big boy job, now i’m back with a new college major.”

The alleged employee, Isidro, commented on the video as well.

“Why you exposing me like this,” he wrote. “I’m embarrassed.”

To that, the creator replied she hadn’t expected the video to blow up.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both the creator and Isidro via TikTok comments.