‘Target doesn’t take back food so we got all of this for free’: Shipt shopper says customer used ‘fraudulent’ card to pay for groceries

Being someone who makes money using food delivery apps can come with its own unique set of issues like health and safety risks and dealing with customers who give subpar tips.

And one TikToker is shedding light on yet another problem they’ve recently run into—customers who use fraudulent cards to purchase items through the app.

In a TikTok video, user Courtney Dube (@scoobyy_dubbee22), who’s a shopper for the food delivery company Shipt, said they encountered a customer using a fraudulent card and wasn’t made aware until after the purchase of the items.

“This is what happens when your customer uses a fraudulent card and Shipt doesn’t tell you until after you have purchased every single one of these items,” Dube says in the video, panning across a countertop packed with frozen food items, cookies, yogurt, fruit snacks and chips.

In the comments of the video, Dube said it was about $500 worth of food.

“There was also more than this,” Dube adds in the clip. “There was like 10 monitors, a baby monitor, and screen monitors. And we had to return those, but Target doesn’t take back food so we got all of this for free.”

Shipt hasn’t returned The Daily Dot’s request for comment. According to Shipt’s website, shoppers pay for items via “a prepaid Shipt card that automatically loads with funds.” It’s not clear what the company’s policy is if the funds loaded to the card are fraudulent.

Attempts to purchase food items without payment via food delivery apps are nothing new. Last year, a glitch with the app DoorDash led to customers purchasing items free of charge, according to Today.com. Some orders totaled thousands of dollars and one person even stocked up on the emergency contraceptive Plan B. A DoorDash spokesperson told the publication they immediately corrected the issue and were working on ensuring merchants were compensated for fraudulent purchases.

Commenters on Dube’s video said even though she endured the inconvenience, at least it ended with her getting heaps of free food.

“On the plus side you have snacks,” one person commented.

“What a blessing for you love that,” another person said.

Someone else hinted that the number of duplicate food items Dube was told to purchase, could’ve been a red flag that the order wasn’t legit.

“I would have felt weird getting so many of the same thing,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dube via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.