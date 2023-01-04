‘Save so much time and effort’: Uber Eats driver shows how to ‘auto-decline’ customers with low tips

Since the beginning of the pandemic, tipping culture and food delivery service have been at the center of debate in the United States. Consumers are worried whether they’re tipping enough, too much, or if a tip is necessary at all.

TikTok user Zhu (@themillennialdasher) often shares his experiences as an Uber Eats and DoorDash driver on the platform. In a recent video, Zhu exposed a way to weed out customers whose tips don’t meet his standards.

“This is what happens when you don’t tip your delivery drivers. You get auto-declined,” the video’s caption read.

Using apps like Para and Maxymo, drivers can set preferences for a minimum order amount and a maximum mileage distance. For example, Zhu set his minimum order amount to $7, at least $2 a mile, and no more than a 20-mile drive.

“You can set it however you’d like and Para will decline any order that doesn’t meet your requirement,” Zhu wrote in response to a user question.

In the video, the Para app began eliminating orders that didn’t meet Zhu’s preferences. However, according to user comments and Zhu’s response to a question, the Para app seems to be down for DoorDash drivers as of the time of this writing.

While delivery drivers in the comments section agreed with auto-declining customers who don’t tip, other users criticized tipping culture and food delivery services.

“Tipping culture in the USA is ridiculous. They should remove all payment info until you complete the order,” one user wrote.

“Rather just pick up my own food. The price for the ‘convenience’ isn’t worth it,” a second stated.

“Y’all still use delivery apps. Ain’t no way I’m paying inflated menu prices, plus all the extra charges they got,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Zhu via TikTok comment and to Uber Eats and DoorDash via email.