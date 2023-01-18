‘After 2 years, they still remember me’: Rover dog walker says customers left him a $51 tip years later

A user on TikTok claims that a customer on the dog-walking app Rover left him a tip of over $50. The odd part? The dog walk happened over two years ago.

In a video with over 108,000 views, TikTok user Kevin (@itskevinliu) says he received a surprise email saying that he had been tipped $51 using the pet care app Rover.

When he went to investigate, he discovered that the customer also left him a nice review and complimented his dog-walking abilities.

This led to even more confusion, as Kevin says he hasn’t “done a dog walk in ages.”

Eventually, Kevin went to his history on the app—and found a payment from the same customer from almost two years ago.

“What a nice surprise,” he says. “After two years, they still remember me, and they finally gave me a tip and a review.”

In the comments section, users speculated as to how this might have happened.

“Maybe they wanted to book you again and just remembered they didn’t tip,” suggested a user.

“Maybe they had a bad experience recently with someone else and it made them appreciate you,” offered another.

“They might’ve been getting notification emails to review their stay for like years and then just got annoyed and reviewed it,” wrote a third.

“I sometimes don’t get tipped until like months later because the person won’t use the app until the next time they book me,” claimed a further TikToker.

Many users agreed that the customer had probably just opened the app for the first time in two years and was only just now prompted to tip and review — which, to Kevin’s amazement, they did.

For Kevin, the tip was simply a nice surprise.

“I dont expect tips but customers can still give them if they want. im not going to stop them,” he wrote in a comment. In another comment, he says that the experience was akin to “finding money in your pocket that you forgot about.”

In general, users on TikTok were excited for Kevin.

As one user summarized the situation, “better late than never.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kevin and Rover via email.