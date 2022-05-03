Following a leak of a draft opinion overturning Supreme Court cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, both of which secured the federal right to abortion, obtained by POLITICO, a woman says that hookup culture will be ruined without abortion access.

Bridget Gwyn (@moneymollusk) posted a TikTok in response to the leak on May 2, stating that “if abortion gets banned hookup culture will be absolutely decimated.” Hookup culture signifies casual sex and one night stands.

“What woman would have mediocre s*x with a drunk rando if he could potentially father their child,” Gwyn wrote in the video’s overlay text. In the video’s caption, the TikTok specified that she was directly addressing “all the pro-life men who love Plan B,” a pill that decreases one’s chances of pregnancy after having unprotected sex.

Gwyn’s video has almost 325,000 views and nearly 65,000 likes.

@moneymollusk all the pro-life men who love plan b i am speaking to you directly #roevwade ♬ original sound – SHAKEYFUNNYAZZ

Many commenters on Gwyn’s video shared that SCOTUS potentially overturning Roe and Casey would motivate them to make changes their sexual behavior.

“I’m entering my celibacy era,” @rebecky69420 commented.

“Deleting all dating apps as we speak,” @ghbsthbh wrote.

“I already told my sneaky link, no more meet up’s cause of fears of pregnancy,” @confusedlobsters commented.

Others discussed what they think other consequences of a possible overturning would be.

“I’m scared that [sexual assault] numbers are going to rise bc we know how well ‘no’ can be tolerated,” one wrote.

“Pregnancy rates are going to drop while death rates are going to rise,” @mrkrabsbadussyjuice commented. According to the Guttmancher Institute, a policy organization that focuses on reproductive rights, abortions are still sought in countries and states in which they are illegal. In 2017, the organization found that between 8 and 11 percent of maternal deaths were caused by incorrectly performed abortions.

“Which will then lead to ‘abstinence is key’ arguments,” @fived0llarfootl0ng wrote. “Which leads to lack of church/state separation.”

“They’re gonna come for Plan B next,” @sunshinep0wer commented.

And some expressed disappointment that those who are against abortion might only begin to care about the right when people with uteruses deny them penetrative sex.

“We shouldn’t have to cater to them like this just to receive an ounce of empathy,” @tojisbimbo wrote.

“The fact that we have to explain it to them like this for them to care/understand is so disappointing,” @astrollyla commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gwyn via email.