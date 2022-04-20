‘Now they have a lawsuit on their hands’: Resident sent lease termination after being confused ‘for another Black person’

A TikToker says her leasing office “confused her for another Black person for having a pet and a unauthorized person in my apartment” and sent her a lease termination.

“And now they have a lawsuit on their hands,” the text overlay reads.

The TikTok was posted on April 11 by Simone (@theblack__queen). As of Wednesday, the TikTok has over 129,600 views.

In the comments, Simone clarified that this happened in 2017. However, she did not provide further details on the incident. According to her bio, she has ties to New York City and the D.C. metro area. As a creator, Simeone posts about social work, fashion, and mental health to her 13,600 TikTok followers, as well as other channels.

Most TikTokers supported Simone in the comments. “As they should. Good for you, get those coins.”

Others claimed she had “no reason for a lawsuit.”

One TikToker wrote: “I worked in a minority community and was called the white girl and confused with another blonde all the time…its not always racist.”

Some TikTokers defended Simone. “Read the words on the screen. Racism and false accusations was the line of thinking. What they did was unethical, illegal & emotionally damaging,” another wrote.

“You’re going to win big!!” A TikToker commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Simone via Instagram direct message and email.