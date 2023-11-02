‘I need to experience this’: Video shows Reba McEntire-themed corn maze

Halloween might be over, but it’s still fall—and there are corn mazes to get through. In fact, there’s a Reba McEntire-themed corn maze in South Carolina.

“So I feel like TikTok is gonna love this,” is how @sweatyoracle prefaced his experiential video of the Reba maze, which is shaped like the singer’s face.

There are 12 “buckets” with questions about McEntire’s catalog and career throughout the maze. As @sweatyoracle points out, Mamma Mia! is spelled incorrectly in one of the questions.

@sweatyoracle when my sister told me there was a reba shaped corn maze i had trouble beleive somthing so wild and wonderful could randomly exist ♬ original sound – Reba’s Tweeba✨

The maze is part of Denver Downs Farm’s annual fall festival, in Anderson, South Carolina. While the corn maze happens every year, it’s not always Rebafied. In 2016, the theme was It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

But this isn’t the only McEntire-themed corn maze in the U.S. or even in South Carolina.

In September, McEntire partnered with more than 40 farms, including Denver Downs, for a series of themed corn mazes to promote her upcoming book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

McEntire is also beloved on TikTok: Her song “I’m a Survivor” has gone viral, and she’s participated in a couple of trends. There have been videos from various other Reba mazes, as well, including one that took two hours.

The Daily Dot reached out to Denver Downs and @sweatyoracle for comment.