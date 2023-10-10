woman on porch (l) pumpkin spice latte (c) woman in McDonald's shirt with caption 'yes so I'm not racist' (r)

Prachana Thong-on/Shutterstock @sbektb/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Knew she looked familiar’: The ‘punkin spice’ woman has gone viral before

'NO WAY.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Oct 10, 2023   Updated on Oct 10, 2023, 10:58 am CDT

A woman’s lighthearted video about hating pumpkin spice flavoring has just resurfaced. But she’s also been recognized as the star of another viral video: She’s the McDonald’s worker who said she’s not racist because she’s friends with her Black co-worker.

In a TikTok posted in September 2022, Samantha Hutton (@sbektb) wonders if she’s the only woman who doesn’t enjoy pumpkin spice flavoring. She says she prefers double chocolate chip Frappuccinos or caramel lattes.

“I hate punkin spice,” Hutton wrote in her video’s caption. On Monday, her TikTok had almost 4 million views.

@sbektb

I hate Punkin spice

♬ original sound – Samantha

Over a year after Hutton’s video was posted, her statement has made a resurgence during this year’s pumpkin spice season. The audio of her voice speaking about pumpkin spice has been used in almost 2,500 videos—and that’s just the official sound clip.

TikTokers have lip-synced to Hutton’s audio, copied her hand movements, and even dressed up as her to perform a rendition of her statement on pumpkin spice.

Some viewers have also recognized her as the protagonist of another viral video. A clip from January 2021 shows Hutton with a Black co-worker at McDonald’s. Hutton says that if she’s friends with a Black person, she can’t be racist.

She later reveals in the video that she used the N-word while singing along to a song in a video.

“So I’m not racist,” Hutton says after her co-worker confirms they are friends at work. “People think I’m really racist ’cause like there was a video on her, and I said—I sang the N-word.”

@viddyzz Replying to @Ira ♬ original sound – I

Some commenters on re-uploads of the video of Hutton at McDonald’s couldn’t believe her viral past.

“Knew she looked familiar when I came across the coffee vid this morning,” one commenter wrote.

“NO WAY THATS HER?” another said.

“I KNEW I RECOGNIZED HER,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hutton.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 10, 2023, 10:50 am CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 