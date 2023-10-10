‘Knew she looked familiar’: The ‘punkin spice’ woman has gone viral before

A woman’s lighthearted video about hating pumpkin spice flavoring has just resurfaced. But she’s also been recognized as the star of another viral video: She’s the McDonald’s worker who said she’s not racist because she’s friends with her Black co-worker.

In a TikTok posted in September 2022, Samantha Hutton (@sbektb) wonders if she’s the only woman who doesn’t enjoy pumpkin spice flavoring. She says she prefers double chocolate chip Frappuccinos or caramel lattes.

“I hate punkin spice,” Hutton wrote in her video’s caption. On Monday, her TikTok had almost 4 million views.

Over a year after Hutton’s video was posted, her statement has made a resurgence during this year’s pumpkin spice season. The audio of her voice speaking about pumpkin spice has been used in almost 2,500 videos—and that’s just the official sound clip.

TikTokers have lip-synced to Hutton’s audio, copied her hand movements, and even dressed up as her to perform a rendition of her statement on pumpkin spice.

Some viewers have also recognized her as the protagonist of another viral video. A clip from January 2021 shows Hutton with a Black co-worker at McDonald’s. Hutton says that if she’s friends with a Black person, she can’t be racist.

She later reveals in the video that she used the N-word while singing along to a song in a video.

“So I’m not racist,” Hutton says after her co-worker confirms they are friends at work. “People think I’m really racist ’cause like there was a video on her, and I said—I sang the N-word.”

Some commenters on re-uploads of the video of Hutton at McDonald’s couldn’t believe her viral past.

“Knew she looked familiar when I came across the coffee vid this morning,” one commenter wrote.

“NO WAY THATS HER?” another said.

“I KNEW I RECOGNIZED HER,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hutton.