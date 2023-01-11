‘I didn’t ask for a hot sandwich’: Woman says Publix denied her sandwich order because she used EBT

In the United States, people with low incomes can receive food assistance utilizing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. While these cards can provide numerous benefits for low-income shoppers, they can also feature webs of confusing restrictions on what can and cannot be purchased.

Recently, a user on TikTok sparked discussion after sharing just how confusing these restrictions can be. In a video with over 105,000 views, TikTok user @tiktoshh recounts a story from a recent trip to Publix in which she tried to pay for a sandwich using EBT.

According to @tiktoshh, she had a sandwich made at Publix, then opted to pair the sandwich with some donuts, a bag of chips, and a soda.

When she got to the register, she discovered that the person making her sandwich had heated it up—thus making it ineligible for EBT.

“I didn’t ask for a hot sandwich,” @tiktoshh recounts. “‘The clerk warmed it up’ — I said, ‘well, unwarm it!’”

In general, one cannot use SNAP benefits for food that is prepared or hot at the point of sale.

As the National Council on Aging sums it up, “That’s because the program only covers ‘foods intended for home preparation and consumption.’ This eliminates items such as rotisserie chicken, pre-cooked pizza slices, soup or chili from a prepared foods bar, and coffee or tea from a carafe.” Though, the site goes on to note that “cold sandwiches, salads, and other deli items do qualify for SNAP purchase if you’ll be taking them home to eat.”

In the comments section, many users shared their thoughts on @tiktoshh’s story.

“I would say ok I’ll stand here and wait til it cools then it will be a cold Sammy and I can pay for it lol,” wrote one user.

“As a social worker some of these rules are ridiculous, especially for the homeless!” exclaimed another.

“That happened to me the last time I went to Publix, they tried to say it’s a warm sub,” recalled a third. “I WAS HOT.”

