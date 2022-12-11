‘And I was complaining about Zaxby’s’: Customer says $16 chicken tender order from Popeyes had ‘no chicken’

Popeyes has been making headlines for their less than adequate service. Whether it may be a presumed rat instead of chicken that was served to ridiculous wait times for orders, Popeyes is in hot water. This time, a man went viral on TikTok after revealing how his Popeyes chicken tender order had ‘no chicken.’

The video was uploaded by user Justin Chopelas (@justinchopelas) who mainly does food review content for his 55,000 followers. In this video, Chopelas does a review of his recent order from Popeyes.

In the clip, he opens the box, unveiling a disappointing meal.

“I spent $16 for a five-piece tender at Popeyes and these were the tenders they gave me,” he says, picking up a measly “tender” that looked skinny and crispy, an object someone dubbed in the comments, a “skin tender.”

To add insult to injury, his biscuit is rock hard, and he demonstrated this by dropping it onto the table and seeing it bounce off.

Chopelas expressed his disgust in the caption, writing, “This is the worst fast food review yet!”

The video racked up 1.5 million views as of Sunday, where viewers proposed ideas what Chopelas should do about his food.

“Send this to the company,” one viewer suggested.

“It’s def just that one location but yeah u should def go back, speak with the manager. Cz that ain’t right,” a second proposed.

“Return it!” a third urged.

Another said, “That’s why you check your food before you leave.”

Others shared their less-than-pleasant experiences with the chicken chain’s food service.

“One time I got 2 spicy chicken sandwiches. and it gave my painful explosive diarrhea for 2 days. I contemplated the ER,” one person shared.

“I broke a piece of my tooth off on some popcorn shrimp from Popeyes a couple months ago,” a second wrote.

“I feel you bro waited 20 mins in drive thru for some oil soaked chicken and 3rd degree assault biscuits,” a third commented.

“Same they gave me day old chicken and day old chicken sandwich,” a fourth stated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chopelas for comment via TikTok comment and to Popeyes via press email.