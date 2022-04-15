‘You’re a punk. You’re putting hands on a gay guy’: Man says Planet Fitness gym-goer ‘assaulted’ him for taking too long to use workout machine

A viral video sparked controversy this week after a gay TikToker shared footage of an argument between him and an older white man at a Planet Fitness. The TikToker claimed the man choked him because he took too long with gym equipment.

The video, which has over 382,000 views and was posted by Josh (@foreignbabyy777), shows the creator of the TikTok arguing with an older white man at a Planet Fitness gym. In the footage, the TikToker claims that the white man “assaulted” and choked him for taking too long at one of the workout machines.

“I was just standing around, you know, catching my breath as we all fucking do. But you know these fucking white people they want to be like, ‘Oh it looks like you’re just sitting around fucking talking.’ Bitch, and I am and I will and what about it?” the TikToker says in the video, filming the man next to him.

The white man initially stays silent as he is being filmed, and the TikToker then says: “You don’t want to say nothing? …Say hi to TikTok!”

“Hello. This guy’s a punk,” the white man says in response.

“You’re a punk. You’re putting hands on a gay guy,” the TikToker claps back.

The white man and the creator of the video then argue and exchange insults. A woman standing nearby calls the man “weird” for touching the TikToker and the man starts to argue with her as well.

At the end of the video, a Planet Fitness employee approaches the area. Once the TikToker tells her that the man choked him, she demands the man leave the area immediately.

“We don’t tolerate that here. You need to leave. I will call the cops,” the employee says.

“I got assaulted at planet fitness in santa maria for taking a 30 second break…he got embarrassed when we started calling him a weirdo,” the TikToker captioned the video. “He brought out my latina voice. what’s w me getting assaulted for no reason?”

Planet Fitness is a chain of fitness centers in the United States. A Planet Fitness spokesperson told the Daily Dot that a fight did occur between two gym-goers at a Planet Fitness location in Santa Maria, California.

“We can confirm there was an altercation between two members regarding the use of equipment. We strive to maintain a welcoming environment for our members and guests, and as a result the local franchise owner has canceled the individual’s membership,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson confirmed that the individual whose membership was cancelled was the man who allegedly assaulted the TikToker.

In a follow-up video which has over 32,100 views, the TikToker claims he found out the man who assaulted him online, and discovered he was a registered sex offender. The Daily Dot could not clearly identify whether the man found online was actually the man in the initial video.

In the comments section of the video, the TikToker claimed that the Planet Fitness employee who kicked the man out said he has caused problems with other people in the past.

Many users in the comments section of the TikTok praised the employee for stepping in.

“S/o to that worker, she did what needed to be done,” one user commented.

“She made it fr feel like a safe space,” the creator of the TikTok replied.

Others rushed to support the TikToker.

“I’m glad you spoke up! I can only imagine how many ppl never did,” one user commented.

“Then people say ‘respect your elders’ no I respect who respects me. Period. I’m sorry, I hope you got your workout you deserve,” another person replied.

“For real! respect is earned in this generation,” the TikToker replied in the comments.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker (@foreignbabyy777) for comment via email.