‘Ended her whole career’: Viral pancake woman says Black people can’t criticize her because they ‘suffer hate’

After posting a video showing herself visibly excited to eat a stack of pancakes, a woman has been exposed for making the racist statement that Black people can’t criticize her because they “suffer hate.”

A pair of saccharinely earnest videos took the internet by storm last week: One couple’s video about a “love surge,” or when someone shakes with love for their significant other and another woman’s video showing her dancing in an IHOP when a server brings a stack of pancakes to her table.

“My hangryness leaving my body at the moment I have my food,” Ana (@addictedtoana) wrote in her video’s overlay text about receiving her IHOP order. A woman is seen seemingly judging her in the background of her video.

Both videos received a large amount of response, from TikTok duets and stitches to discourse on Twitter.

Lilliana Wilde, one-half of the “love surge,” couple has responded to the ridicule concerning their video via TikTok, saying that the hate she and her partner have received is overwhelming and has gone too far.

Ana took a different approach. TikToker @realshaftandi pointed out that Ana received a comment on her video from a Black person saying that they identified with the woman who was seen seemingly judging her for her dancing in her TikTok. @addictedtoana replied with a strange, racist statement.

“For a Black guy hating in other [another] person that’s food for thought society doesn’t made [mean] you suffer with hate too?” she commented. “Interesting.”

Ana seems to be saying that because Black people have to endure racism and hate, Black people should not joke about her viral video and inflict suffering on her.

On Monday, Ana’s original video had over 33 million views on TikTok; @realshaftandi’s had over 2 million.

As seen in @realshaftandi’s video, a commenter responded to Ana, writing, “Wow so not only are you a cringelord but you’re racist AF too.” Many commenters on @realshaftandi’s video shared that sentiment.

“That’s actually wild,” one wrote.

“Ended her whole career in one reply,” another commented.

Others pointed out—rightfully so—that Ana’s comment is confusing, and it’s not exactly clear what she means by it.

“I don’t even understand what she said,” one commenter wrote.

“What would you do if when you okay so he said yes would go,” another commented, referencing a viral video of a woman being confused by a question she was asked on Instagram.

“I had to read it three times and I still dont know what she said,” another commenter said.

Ana’s most recent videos don’t address her IHOP video, though she did make another viral TikTok that focused on the woman who seemed to be judging her for her behavior.

“When a customer that came after you,” Ana’s video says, while zooming in on the woman’s face, “gets their food first.”